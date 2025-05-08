BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-March 2025

BeammWave enters industrialization phase with strong customer momentum.

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-March 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

Our customers are progressing well and are prepared to move into the next phase. We are supporting this with the new version of ADP1 and by sampling chips for customer prototyping.

We are optimistic about the coming quarters as we move closer to broader adoption and deeper customer engagement.

Highlights during the first quarter

BeammWave strengthens its pioneering partnership with GlobalFoundries, collaborating with EXTOLL on SerDes. BeammWave will use the world leading GlobalFoundries® (GF) 22FDX process for its cutting-edge beamforming chips

BeammWave has decided to adopt English as the primary language for public disclosures

CEO of BeammWave in interview with Redeye - A Year of Technical Breakthroughs, New Contracts, and Increasing Momentum

BeammWave successfully participated and exhibited at Mobile World Congress - MWC 25

Highlights after the period

BeammWave launches Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)



Period January-March 2025

- Net sales was SEK 1,642K (1,066)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -1,326K (-3,887K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -1,325K (-3,787K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.04 (-0.29)

- Solvency was 93 (87) %

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About Us

BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

