Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 18:27
0,646 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BeammWave enters industrialization phase with strong customer momentum.

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-March 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

Our customers are progressing well and are prepared to move into the next phase. We are supporting this with the new version of ADP1 and by sampling chips for customer prototyping.
We are optimistic about the coming quarters as we move closer to broader adoption and deeper customer engagement.

Highlights during the first quarter

  • BeammWave strengthens its pioneering partnership with GlobalFoundries, collaborating with EXTOLL on SerDes. BeammWave will use the world leading GlobalFoundries® (GF) 22FDX process for its cutting-edge beamforming chips
  • BeammWave has decided to adopt English as the primary language for public disclosures
  • CEO of BeammWave in interview with Redeye - A Year of Technical Breakthroughs, New Contracts, and Increasing Momentum
  • BeammWave successfully participated and exhibited at Mobile World Congress - MWC 25

Highlights after the period

  • BeammWave launches Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)

Period January-March 2025
- Net sales was SEK 1,642K (1,066)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -1,326K (-3,887K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -1,325K (-3,787K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.04 (-0.29)
- Solvency was 93 (87) %

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments
Board BeammWave

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.