Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 09:04
0,950 Euro
+11,24 % +0,096
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 08:15 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-June 2025

Stronger than Ever - Following the Plan!

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-June 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

Building a global, successful semiconductor company from the ground up - even with a great idea and a great team - is still an enormous challenge. At times, it is also extremely stressful. But I have never felt more confident and optimistic than I do now. Bit by bit, and day by day, we are getting there, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

Highlights during the second quarter

  • BeammWave launched Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)
  • BeammWave's undisclosed Asian customer entered the next phase by licensing the Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)
  • BeammWave Interviewed by Redeye - Continued transition towards high volume products
  • Svein-Egil Nielsen was appointed as new Chairman of the Board
  • Participated in Wireless Japan 2025 - Showcasing cutting-edge beamforming innovation
  • Presented at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm

Highlights after the period

  • Adam Andersson was appointed VP of Business Development and Sales at BeammWave
  • BeammWave and Nitto Denko entered into a Joint Development Agreement
  • The Board of Directors of BeammWave decided on an expansive capital raise in the form of a rights issue of approximately SEK 65 million

Period April-June 2025
- Net sales was SEK 951K (0)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -7,445K (-6,085K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -7,364K (-6,091K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.23 (-0.39)
- Solvency was 91 (90) %

Period January-June 2025
- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -8,771K (-9,972K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -8,689K (-9,878K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.28 (-0.68)
- Solvency was 91 (90) %

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments
BeammWave Q2 2025

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.