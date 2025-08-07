BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-June 2025

Stronger than Ever - Following the Plan!

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-June 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

Building a global, successful semiconductor company from the ground up - even with a great idea and a great team - is still an enormous challenge. At times, it is also extremely stressful. But I have never felt more confident and optimistic than I do now. Bit by bit, and day by day, we are getting there, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

Highlights during the second quarter

BeammWave launched Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)

BeammWave's undisclosed Asian customer entered the next phase by licensing the Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)

BeammWave Interviewed by Redeye - Continued transition towards high volume products

Svein-Egil Nielsen was appointed as new Chairman of the Board

Participated in Wireless Japan 2025 - Showcasing cutting-edge beamforming innovation

Presented at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm

Highlights after the period

Adam Andersson was appointed VP of Business Development and Sales at BeammWave

BeammWave and Nitto Denko entered into a Joint Development Agreement

The Board of Directors of BeammWave decided on an expansive capital raise in the form of a rights issue of approximately SEK 65 million

Period April-June 2025

- Net sales was SEK 951K (0)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -7,445K (-6,085K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -7,364K (-6,091K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.23 (-0.39)

- Solvency was 91 (90) %

Period January-June 2025

- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -8,771K (-9,972K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -8,689K (-9,878K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.28 (-0.68)

- Solvency was 91 (90) %

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About Us

BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments

BeammWave Q2 2025