BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-June 2025

Stronger than Ever - Following the Plan!
BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-June 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.
Building a global, successful semiconductor company from the ground up - even with a great idea and a great team - is still an enormous challenge. At times, it is also extremely stressful. But I have never felt more confident and optimistic than I do now. Bit by bit, and day by day, we are getting there, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.
Highlights during the second quarter
- BeammWave launched Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)
- BeammWave's undisclosed Asian customer entered the next phase by licensing the Next Generation of its Advanced Development Platform (ADP1)
- BeammWave Interviewed by Redeye - Continued transition towards high volume products
- Svein-Egil Nielsen was appointed as new Chairman of the Board
- Participated in Wireless Japan 2025 - Showcasing cutting-edge beamforming innovation
- Presented at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm
Highlights after the period
- Adam Andersson was appointed VP of Business Development and Sales at BeammWave
- BeammWave and Nitto Denko entered into a Joint Development Agreement
- The Board of Directors of BeammWave decided on an expansive capital raise in the form of a rights issue of approximately SEK 65 million
Period April-June 2025
- Net sales was SEK 951K (0)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -7,445K (-6,085K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -7,364K (-6,091K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.23 (-0.39)
- Solvency was 91 (90) %
Period January-June 2025
- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -8,771K (-9,972K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -8,689K (-9,878K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.28 (-0.68)
- Solvency was 91 (90) %
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com
About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.
BeammWave Q2 2025