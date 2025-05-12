The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.05.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.05.2025Aktien1 IT0001041000 Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.2 PLCMP0000017 Comp S.A.3 IT0005312027 Equita Group S.p.A.4 IT0005339160 PLC S.p.A.5 IT0001018362 Valsoia S.p.A.6 JP3549120008 Digital Grid Corp.7 CY1000031710 ASBISc Enterprises PLC8 CA02210E1016 Altura Energy Corp.9 CA85512H1047 Star Copper Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3044299769 Ellevio AB2 US06051GMU03 Bank of America Corp.3 XS3069319468 Barclays PLC4 XS3068732455 Standard Chartered PLC5 US912797PM34 United States of America6 US912797PV33 United States of America7 XS3046302488 Akropolis Group UAB8 XS3038530229 Al Rajhi Sukuk Ltd.9 XS3072238309 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)10 US06051GMW68 Bank of America Corp.11 XS3069319542 Barclays PLC12 XS3047978518 IWG US Finance LLC13 USU6415RAE37 Newell Brands Inc.14 US75884RBD44 Regency Centers L.P.15 US06051GMT30 Bank of America Corp.16 CH1428648278 Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft17 DE000A2QP4C4 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF18 IE000DVLBQ03 iShares S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF