Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5GS | ISIN: SE0010323311 | Ticker-Symbol: B9A
Tradegate
13.05.25 | 09:40
16,560 Euro
+1,91 % +0,310
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOARCTIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,46016,54010:18
16,46016,51010:17
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on May 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, will present and comment on the first quarter report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.
Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q1-report-2025/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the presentation.

---

For more information, please contact:
Anders Martin-Löf, CFO?
Phone: +46 70?683 79 77?
E-mail: anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on May 13, 2025.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is the originator of Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with Eisai. BioArctic has a broad research portfolio within Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and enzyme deficiency diseases. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which improves the transport of drugs into the brain. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For more information, please visit?www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-first-quarter-report-for-january---march-2025-on-may-21-at,c4148987

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4148987/3442685.pdf

Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's first quarter report for January - March 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctics-first-quarter-report-for-january---march-2025-on-may-21-at-9-30-am-cet-302453517.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.