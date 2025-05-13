TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co. reported that its fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent was 8.1 billion yen, down 32.3% from previous year. Basic profit per share was 35.22 yen compared to 50.91 yen. Operating profit was 14.2 billion yen, up 0.2% from prior year.For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, net sales were 261.8 billion yen, down 2.6% from prior year.For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: operating profit of 24.0 billion yen, and net sales of 270.0 billion yen.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX