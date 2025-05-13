Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta to Highlight Digital Embellishment Growth Engine at AMPLIFY Print 2025

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, today announced its participation as a Bronze sponsor at the AMPLIFY Print finishing and embellishment show in Rosemont, Illinois, June 10-12, 2025. The event will showcase the wide range of finishing technologies and embellishments for today's market, including foil and coatings, folding and gluing, binding and more.

The only OEM to offer a full embellishment portfolio, Konica Minolta's scalable portfolio of digital embellishment solutions includes the entry-level AccurioShine 3600, progressing into the JETVarnish Evolution Industrial and MGI AlphaJet digital embellishment systems. Every product offers award-winning 2D/3D spot UV and variable digital hot foil capabilities to provide the most flexibility for nearly every print application, completely eliminating the need for screens, plates or dies. For ultimate productivity and lean manufacturing, the MGI AlphaJET and JETVarnish 3D Web 400 provide single-pass embellishment streams to simplify processes and reduce time to market, benefiting print providers' and their clients alike.

With advanced AI tools and unparalleled flexibility, Konica Minolta supports the pivot that even smaller commercial printers, web converters, brand buyers and designers face trying to differentiate themselves in an era where electronic communications have affected traditional print. Digital embellishment not only creates demand for new offerings, it is also key to driving higher profit margins, as multiple studies have shown. According to the FSEA, embellished print pieces are 2.5 times more attractive to consumers and are viewed as 46 percent higher in quality.

"We're extremely excited to highlight our full line of embellishment solutions at AMPLIFY Print and share all the ways we are empowering our customers with the knowledge and solutions they need to lead the market in embellishment excellence," said Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial and Production Print, Konica Minolta. "Through our proficiency and award-winning technology, many clients have found remarkable success using JETVarnish and 3D technology to increase their margins and revenues on standard commercial printing applications like brochures, business cards and invitations. They have also entered profitable new markets like book publishing, packaging and labels."

"The future of printing is digital - and embellishment. The move to embellishment solutions has been especially important for packaging printers and converters who cater to brand owners," said Sean Roberts, National Director, Digital Embellishment, Konica Minolta. "The global market in embellishments is growing at 6 to 8 percent annually, and the specialty print market is projected to grow to $45B by 2028. There's no time to hesitate for commercial printers, print service providers, wide-format printers and label or packaging providers who want to get started with embellishments. It will help them grow and future-proof their businesses."

Konica Minolta will offer complete product information and a wide range of embellishment samples for AMPLIFY Print attendees to experience at Booth #4517. Visitors will experience stunning output from cutting-edge digital embellishment solutions using JETvarnish 3D technology and learn about the company's comprehensive business driver program. Konica Minolta SMEs and service reps will be available to explain the technical aspects of the company's digital devices and embellishment solutions.

Konica Minolta offers clients a true end-to-end solution and approach to embellishments to ensure success. The company's 'white glove' program provides exclusive, end-to-end service and support to all customers implementing a Konica Minolta solution. This includes on-site consultations, seamless installations, comprehensive training, embedded marketing programs and unrivaled ongoing support to ensure customer success.

"We strive to do all we can to support customers who purchase any of our embellishment solutions and help them add visually striking, tactile and high-value output that helps to drive their businesses, along with those of their customers," added Mallozzi. "Our complete post-sales support program, which guides printers on how to sell and market embellished print, empowers clients to unlock the full potential of digital embellishments for their businesses."

Visit Konica Minolta's team at Booth #4517 to experience striking samples produced on its lineup of digital equipment, and learn how embellishment can help printers grow, profit and shape the future of their businesses.

