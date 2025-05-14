Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
14.05.25 | 08:04
3,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,70009:34
14.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
14.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            32,870 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            293.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            290.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            291.5475p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,416,096 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,630,354.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 32,870

Volume weighted average price (pence): 291.5475

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
988                293.00      08:28:49          00075305882TRLO0      XLON 
1040               293.00      08:28:49          00075305883TRLO0      XLON 
467                292.00      09:02:19          00075307464TRLO0      XLON 
619                292.00      09:02:19          00075307465TRLO0      XLON 
888                290.80      09:07:20          00075307884TRLO0      XLON 
367                290.60      09:07:20          00075307885TRLO0      XLON 
640                290.60      09:07:20          00075307886TRLO0      XLON 
319                290.00      09:40:47          00075309625TRLO0      XLON 
475                290.00      09:42:01          00075309665TRLO0      XLON 
118                290.00      09:42:01          00075309666TRLO0      XLON 
95                290.40      10:11:41          00075311141TRLO0      XLON 
803                290.40      10:11:41          00075311142TRLO0      XLON 
126                290.40      10:34:14          00075312099TRLO0      XLON 
32                290.40      10:34:33          00075312106TRLO0      XLON 
248                290.60      10:47:18          00075312498TRLO0      XLON 
1298               290.60      10:53:32          00075312689TRLO0      XLON 
450                290.80      11:16:20          00075313475TRLO0      XLON 
524                290.80      11:16:20          00075313476TRLO0      XLON 
1051               290.80      11:51:57          00075314337TRLO0      XLON 
527                291.00      11:59:59          00075314784TRLO0      XLON 
68                291.40      12:04:43          00075315029TRLO0      XLON 
73                291.40      12:04:43          00075315030TRLO0      XLON 
558                291.40      12:04:44          00075315031TRLO0      XLON 
1210               291.00      12:05:20          00075315069TRLO0      XLON 
472                292.40      12:19:16          00075315765TRLO0      XLON 
972                292.00      12:23:29          00075315964TRLO0      XLON 
100                292.00      12:26:09          00075316025TRLO0      XLON 
100                292.00      12:26:09          00075316026TRLO0      XLON 
100                292.00      12:26:09          00075316027TRLO0      XLON 
100                292.00      12:26:09          00075316029TRLO0      XLON 
100                292.00      12:26:09          00075316030TRLO0      XLON 
400                292.00      12:26:09          00075316031TRLO0      XLON 
26                292.00      12:26:09          00075316032TRLO0      XLON 
43                292.00      12:26:09          00075316033TRLO0      XLON 
957                291.80      12:39:31          00075316579TRLO0      XLON 
132                292.20      12:47:50          00075316881TRLO0      XLON 
717                292.20      12:47:50          00075316882TRLO0      XLON 
114                292.20      12:47:50          00075316883TRLO0      XLON 
995                291.80      12:47:51          00075316884TRLO0      XLON 
805                292.20      12:48:19          00075316895TRLO0      XLON 
975                291.80      12:48:49          00075316917TRLO0      XLON 
1                 291.60      12:59:43          00075317293TRLO0      XLON 
145                291.60      12:59:43          00075317294TRLO0      XLON 
396                291.60      12:59:43          00075317295TRLO0      XLON 
964                290.20      13:06:16          00075317557TRLO0      XLON 
56                291.00      13:30:34          00075319716TRLO0      XLON 
1034               291.00      13:31:34          00075319848TRLO0      XLON 
2                 290.80      13:31:37          00075319850TRLO0      XLON 
1521               290.80      13:42:03          00075320430TRLO0      XLON 
896                291.40      13:57:55          00075321075TRLO0      XLON 
216                291.20      14:04:33          00075321445TRLO0      XLON 
744                291.20      14:04:33          00075321446TRLO0      XLON 
54                292.00      14:15:16          00075321815TRLO0      XLON 
981                292.00      14:16:52          00075321872TRLO0      XLON 
891                292.00      14:17:43          00075321891TRLO0      XLON 
64                292.00      14:24:23          00075322194TRLO0      XLON 
58                292.00      14:24:23          00075322195TRLO0      XLON 
69                292.00      14:24:23          00075322196TRLO0      XLON 
368                292.00      14:24:23          00075322197TRLO0      XLON 
1248               291.40      14:30:16          00075322501TRLO0      XLON 
23                291.40      14:30:16          00075322502TRLO0      XLON 
3                 291.40      14:30:16          00075322503TRLO0      XLON 
4                 291.40      14:30:16          00075322504TRLO0      XLON 
930                293.00      14:37:45          00075323443TRLO0      XLON 
1089               292.80      14:39:01          00075323547TRLO0      XLON 
251                293.00      14:39:01          00075323548TRLO0      XLON 
75                293.00      14:39:01          00075323549TRLO0      XLON 
328                293.00      14:39:01          00075323550TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

367                293.00      14:39:01          00075323551TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  388062 
EQS News ID:  2136742 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2136742&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
