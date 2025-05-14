Anzeige
WKN: A2H8Z1 | ISIN: SE0005877560 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HR
14.05.25 | 09:16
0,065 Euro
-5,77 % -0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB: Quarterly Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) first quarter 2025

Finanznachrichten News

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Period of January-March 2025

  • Net revenues for the period were MSEK 7.4 (57.6)
  • Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -23.4 (30.8)
  • Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.03 (0.04)
  • Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -43.9 (-5.8)
  • Enviro's recovered carbon black central to AnVa's launch of climate-neutral rubber compound

Significant events after end of period

  • The Board of Directors of Enviro has resolved on a partially guaranteed rights issue of units of approximately SEK 298 million, which later has been approved in an Extraordinary General Meeting
  • Alf Blomqvist declines re-election to Chairman of the Board of Enviro ahead of Annual General Meeting 2025
  • Scandinavian Enviro System's Nomination Committee proposes Ewa Björling as new Chairman of Enviro's Board of Directors
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB including proposal for a new Board

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Emilson, CEO Enviro, +46 (0) 706-05 67 83, fredrik.emilson@envirosystems.se
Fredrik Aaben, CFO Enviro, +46 (0) 729 70 78 91, fredrik.aaben@envirosystems.se

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems contributes to enhanced environmental and economic sustainability using a patented technology for the recovery of valuable raw materials from scrapped and end-of-life products, including tires. The production of new tires using carbon black recovered with Enviro's technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 93 percent compared to virgin carbon black. Enviro has its head office in Gothenburg and a plant for the recycling of end-of-life tires in Åsensbruk. The largest owner is the French tire manufacturer Michelin. Enviro was founded in 2001 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB, +46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se, as its Certified Advisor. www.envirosystems.se

This information is information that Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
