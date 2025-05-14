Altigen Technologies: Altigen Wins Over Customers with CoreEngage

AI Powered, Omni-Channel Contact Center Solution for Microsoft Teams

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced 100% positive customer feedback on CoreEngage, its recently released native Teams contact center.

Launched in Q3 2024, CoreEngage has been winning over agents and supervisors with its robust capability and ease of use. To date, CoreEngage has been deployed to organizations in legal services, manufacturing, education, engineering, and medical technology. "We worked with Altigen to implement a 100+ agent contact center for one of the largest school districts in the U.S.," said Rick Wilson, Ed Tech Consultant. "Everyone agreed it was one of the smoothest projects in memory. The agents and managers were able to quickly come up to speed and since it runs within Microsoft Teams, it's very easy to use."

While CoreEnage appeals to customers across industries, the financial services market sees significant benefits. Many of these organizations are using on-premises PBX systems with "bolt on" contact center applications. CoreEngage is a natural fit as they focus on improving customer service, migrating to the cloud, and leveraging their investments in Microsoft technologies. Just as importantly, Altigen counts well over 1,500 banks and credit unions as customers on our IVR and UCaaS platforms. These customers are prime candidates for the CoreEngage native Teams CCaaS solution.

"We've been meeting with a number of banks and credit unions who are at a crossroads," said Altigen VP of Sales, Mike Plumer. "For years they've spent money on legacy systems and now they have an opportunity to replace their PBX with Teams Phone and Microsoft 365. This creates the opportunity for Altigen to perform the PBX to Teams migration and implement CoreEngage, as most financial institutions require a contact center." With Altigen, companies can better manage costs and significantly improve their customer engagement capabilities by leveraging Microsoft 365, Azure AI, Teams and CoreEngage."

CoreEngage seamlessly adds voice routing & queuing into Teams while making it easy to add additional channels such as Chat, Email, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Messaging. "Additionally, we leverage Azure AI for advanced capabilities such as sentiment analysis, conversation summaries, language translation and quality management," said Altigen CEO, Jerry Fleming. "Because it's an AI enabled native Teams solution, we're able to deliver very advanced capabilities cost effectively. CoreEngage completes our comprehensive services for Teams Phone."

CoreEngage is available through Altigen's global network of business partners.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Mike Plumer

VP of Sales

sales@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/altigen-wins-over-customers-with-coreengage-1026724