Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
14 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 732.767p. The highest price paid per share was 736.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 725.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,515,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,721,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
126
735.400
16:08:05
840
735.400
16:08:05
258
735.400
16:08:03
767
734.800
16:06:07
809
735.000
16:04:01
724
735.200
16:02:23
723
735.000
16:00:06
779
734.800
15:58:38
759
735.200
15:55:08
862
734.000
15:51:59
716
734.200
15:51:17
806
734.400
15:46:23
822
735.000
15:43:35
767
735.000
15:42:56
851
734.600
15:38:39
534
734.800
15:37:23
224
734.800
15:37:23
855
733.800
15:33:50
868
733.400
15:29:51
250
733.800
15:29:50
625
733.800
15:29:50
131
730.800
15:21:40
677
730.800
15:21:40
20
729.800
15:17:39
826
729.800
15:17:39
802
730.400
15:15:02
790
729.600
15:11:55
664
729.000
15:10:27
108
729.000
15:10:27
249
728.400
15:06:09
505
728.400
15:06:09
728
728.600
15:04:07
736
728.600
15:01:35
941
728.800
14:59:25
1862
729.000
14:59:25
780
728.400
14:48:15
853
729.200
14:44:35
26
729.200
14:44:16
861
729.600
14:41:24
813
730.200
14:39:08
866
730.000
14:37:24
1177
729.600
14:36:42
831
728.800
14:28:52
822
728.800
14:23:13
789
728.200
14:19:29
742
728.400
14:17:26
828
729.000
14:08:09
751
729.600
14:02:18
721
730.200
14:01:02
833
731.000
13:51:05
797
731.800
13:48:00
675
732.000
13:47:26
124
732.000
13:47:26
914
732.200
13:47:26
878
732.000
13:34:54
821
732.400
13:33:20
864
732.400
13:31:22
876
732.600
13:29:19
828
732.600
13:29:19
625
732.400
13:19:59
236
732.400
13:19:59
816
733.200
12:54:35
859
733.600
12:47:39
736
733.800
12:47:05
796
733.800
12:40:00
302
733.800
12:40:00
506
733.800
12:40:00
860
734.200
12:18:37
828
733.800
12:14:39
738
733.800
12:04:09
585
734.000
11:55:29
171
734.000
11:55:29
718
733.600
11:51:42
735
733.600
11:51:42
872
731.600
11:29:02
773
732.400
11:21:47
767
732.000
11:00:21
855
732.000
10:59:58
808
731.200
10:44:11
751
730.400
10:37:12
812
730.000
10:33:46
879
728.400
10:24:18
862
728.800
10:20:50
845
728.800
10:18:38
715
729.400
10:16:48
82
729.600
10:14:42
695
729.600
10:14:42
713
729.800
10:09:00
813
731.800
09:59:50
413
733.600
09:49:58
454
733.600
09:49:58
841
732.800
09:45:24
4
733.800
09:36:30
872
733.800
09:36:30
721
734.800
09:32:55
814
735.600
09:30:54
68
735.800
09:29:36
1399
735.800
09:29:36
865
735.800
09:29:26
804
735.800
09:25:44
870
736.000
09:25:15
1257
736.000
09:25:05
110
736.000
09:25:05
447
735.600
09:24:51
834
736.000
09:24:34
802
736.400
09:20:25
764
736.400
09:19:52
819
736.800
09:19:23
863
736.800
09:19:00
31
736.400
09:17:32
1262
736.400
09:17:32
21
736.400
09:17:32
1200
736.400
09:17:32
801
736.200
09:17:00
365
736.200
09:14:50
401
736.200
09:14:50
773
734.600
09:00:33
849
735.400
08:53:05
837
735.800
08:52:44
874
735.600
08:47:08
779
735.800
08:42:55
863
734.200
08:31:39
885
732.800
08:25:23
650
733.200
08:25:03
914
733.800
08:25:03
744
733.600
08:21:26
776
732.000
08:17:05
757
733.000
08:14:21
848
734.800
08:11:44
817
735.400
08:11:38
105
735.000
08:10:20
456
735.000
08:10:20
318
734.800
08:10:20
774
734.800
08:10:20
851
731.400
08:08:30
801
725.200
08:01:45