Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 09:16
8,600 Euro
+1,78 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7008,90018:49
8,7508,85018:41
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 732.767p. The highest price paid per share was 736.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 725.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,515,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,721,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

126

735.400

16:08:05

840

735.400

16:08:05

258

735.400

16:08:03

767

734.800

16:06:07

809

735.000

16:04:01

724

735.200

16:02:23

723

735.000

16:00:06

779

734.800

15:58:38

759

735.200

15:55:08

862

734.000

15:51:59

716

734.200

15:51:17

806

734.400

15:46:23

822

735.000

15:43:35

767

735.000

15:42:56

851

734.600

15:38:39

534

734.800

15:37:23

224

734.800

15:37:23

855

733.800

15:33:50

868

733.400

15:29:51

250

733.800

15:29:50

625

733.800

15:29:50

131

730.800

15:21:40

677

730.800

15:21:40

20

729.800

15:17:39

826

729.800

15:17:39

802

730.400

15:15:02

790

729.600

15:11:55

664

729.000

15:10:27

108

729.000

15:10:27

249

728.400

15:06:09

505

728.400

15:06:09

728

728.600

15:04:07

736

728.600

15:01:35

941

728.800

14:59:25

1862

729.000

14:59:25

780

728.400

14:48:15

853

729.200

14:44:35

26

729.200

14:44:16

861

729.600

14:41:24

813

730.200

14:39:08

866

730.000

14:37:24

1177

729.600

14:36:42

831

728.800

14:28:52

822

728.800

14:23:13

789

728.200

14:19:29

742

728.400

14:17:26

828

729.000

14:08:09

751

729.600

14:02:18

721

730.200

14:01:02

833

731.000

13:51:05

797

731.800

13:48:00

675

732.000

13:47:26

124

732.000

13:47:26

914

732.200

13:47:26

878

732.000

13:34:54

821

732.400

13:33:20

864

732.400

13:31:22

876

732.600

13:29:19

828

732.600

13:29:19

625

732.400

13:19:59

236

732.400

13:19:59

816

733.200

12:54:35

859

733.600

12:47:39

736

733.800

12:47:05

796

733.800

12:40:00

302

733.800

12:40:00

506

733.800

12:40:00

860

734.200

12:18:37

828

733.800

12:14:39

738

733.800

12:04:09

585

734.000

11:55:29

171

734.000

11:55:29

718

733.600

11:51:42

735

733.600

11:51:42

872

731.600

11:29:02

773

732.400

11:21:47

767

732.000

11:00:21

855

732.000

10:59:58

808

731.200

10:44:11

751

730.400

10:37:12

812

730.000

10:33:46

879

728.400

10:24:18

862

728.800

10:20:50

845

728.800

10:18:38

715

729.400

10:16:48

82

729.600

10:14:42

695

729.600

10:14:42

713

729.800

10:09:00

813

731.800

09:59:50

413

733.600

09:49:58

454

733.600

09:49:58

841

732.800

09:45:24

4

733.800

09:36:30

872

733.800

09:36:30

721

734.800

09:32:55

814

735.600

09:30:54

68

735.800

09:29:36

1399

735.800

09:29:36

865

735.800

09:29:26

804

735.800

09:25:44

870

736.000

09:25:15

1257

736.000

09:25:05

110

736.000

09:25:05

447

735.600

09:24:51

834

736.000

09:24:34

802

736.400

09:20:25

764

736.400

09:19:52

819

736.800

09:19:23

863

736.800

09:19:00

31

736.400

09:17:32

1262

736.400

09:17:32

21

736.400

09:17:32

1200

736.400

09:17:32

801

736.200

09:17:00

365

736.200

09:14:50

401

736.200

09:14:50

773

734.600

09:00:33

849

735.400

08:53:05

837

735.800

08:52:44

874

735.600

08:47:08

779

735.800

08:42:55

863

734.200

08:31:39

885

732.800

08:25:23

650

733.200

08:25:03

914

733.800

08:25:03

744

733.600

08:21:26

776

732.000

08:17:05

757

733.000

08:14:21

848

734.800

08:11:44

817

735.400

08:11:38

105

735.000

08:10:20

456

735.000

08:10:20

318

734.800

08:10:20

774

734.800

08:10:20

851

731.400

08:08:30

801

725.200

08:01:45


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.