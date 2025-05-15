Tobii launches Glasses X: A simple and scalable eye tracking solution

DANDERYD, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Tobii (STO:TOBII) - Today, Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and attention computing, launches Glasses X, a new wearable product that delivers real-time visual insights in a practical, easy-to-use format for businesses looking to maximize their investments in employee training.

Glasses X gives organizations a smarter way to train teams, capture expert performance, and reduce costly mistakes without added complexity. This is Tobii's most accessible and enterprise-ready wearable yet, built to bring the value of eye tracking into everyday operations.

Key benefits of Glasses X include:

Practical and easy to deploy - Designed for real work environments with fast setup and intuitive use.

Scalable knowledge transfer - Capture and replicate the attention patterns of top performers.

Immediate business value - Reduce errors, speed up onboarding, and improve decision-making from day one.

Customers can use Glasses X in manufacturing, aviation, and other high-risk, high-skill environments. It supports professionals in quality inspection, maintenance, and safety checks, as well as operator roles across automotive, industrial equipment, and related sectors.

In addition, Glasses X enables UX and wayfinding studies, helping teams understand how people navigate environments and interact with signage, packaging, and product displays.

"Companies are constantly looking for smarter ways to train teams and boost performance, but most tools fall short because they are too complex or not suited for real-world use," said Gunnar Troili, Senior Vice President of Products & Solutions at Tobii. "Glasses X is different. It's intuitive and designed to deliver immediate value, whether you're on the factory floor, in the field, or anywhere performance matters."

When paired with Tobii's Glasses Explore platform, teams can review visual attention data, compare workflows, and share insights across departments. This accelerates onboarding, improves consistency, and supports continuous improvement.

Glasses X is built on proven technology from Tobii's Integrations business. This approach brings commercial-grade eye tracking into an accessible, enterprise-focused product, expanding Tobii's market reach and reinforcing its leadership in human attention insights.

For more information, please visit the Glasses X product page.

For more information, please contact:

Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)73 327 87 64, email: rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)70 880 71 73, email: carolina.stromlid@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioral studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

Image Attachments

Glasses X - Product image

Glasses X - Manufacturing 1

Glasses X - Manufacturing 2

Glasses X - Field use

Attachments

Tobii launches Glasses X: A simple and scalable eye tracking solution

SOURCE: Tobii

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/tobii-launches-glasses-x-a-simple-and-scalable-eye-tracking-solution-1028142