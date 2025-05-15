SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC, "SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $47 million, representing a 14% year-over-year decrease.

were $47 million, representing a 14% year-over-year decrease. Income from operations was $24 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decrease.

was $24 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decrease. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $22 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase.

was $22 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.21 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.21 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EBITDA 1 , which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $25 million, representing a 3% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin 1 was 52% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 46% for first quarter of 2024.

, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $25 million, representing a 3% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin was 52% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 46% for first quarter of 2024. Return on equity , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average of shareholder's equity as of March 31, 2025, was 41% representing a year-over-year decrease of 10 percentage points.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average of shareholder's equity as of March 31, 2025, was 41% representing a year-over-year decrease of 10 percentage points. Number of partner clinics was 251 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 36 clinics from March 31, 2024.

was 251 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 36 clinics from March 31, 2024. Number of customers 2 in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025, was 6.1 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.

in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025, was 6.1 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. Repeat rate for customers3 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 71%.

1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

2 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account customers of AHH Clinics

3 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account customers of AHH Clinics, but excluding free counseling

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, "SBC is actively preparing for strategic expansion by enhancing its platform, optimizing its profitability structure, and stabilizing its business through revised pricing strategies and adapting to changing market dynamics. In the first quarter of 2025, we were pleased to see the expansion of Medical Corporations (MCs) gaining traction in our franchising, procurement and rental business segments as global demand for aesthetic medical services continued to rise; meanwhile, revenue decrease in the quarter primarily reflected the discontinuation of our staffing business and divestures of Sky Net Academy ("SNA") and SBC Kijimadaira Resort ("Kijimadaira"). In the midst of this transition, operating margin improved from 45% in the first quarter 2024, to 51% in the first quarter 2025. Additionally, net income attributable to SBC Medical Group increased 15% year-over year, further demonstrating the strength of our business model transition and execution. As we move ahead, we remain confident in our ability to build a scalable franchise model while accelerating expansion across domestic and international markets, driving long-term value for shareholders and positioning the Company to capitalize on future opportunities."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were $47 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year reflecting the negative impact of the discontinuation of the staffing business and the disposal of subsidiaries partially offset by increased demand for medical materials and equipment from the expansion of Medical Corporations.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $22 million, compared to $19 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was largely attributed to the impact of a special gain associated with the maturity of a life insurance policy.

EBITDA was $25 million, an decrease of 3% year-over-year primarily driven by lower in revenue following the termination of the staffing services business and the deconsolidation of SNA and Kijimadaira.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchise clinic customers, assistance with franchise employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchise clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchise clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchise clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchise clinics.

For more information, visit?https://sbc-holdings.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 132,055,823 125,044,092 Accounts receivable 1,633,456 1,413,433 Accounts receivable related parties 30,557,912 28,846,680 Inventories 1,694,765 1,494,891 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 7,281,088 5,992,585 Customer loans receivable, current 8,903,724 10,382,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,970,169 11,276,802 Total current assets 215,096,937 184,451,020 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 8,523,351 8,771,902 Intangible assets, net 1,543,779 1,590,052 Long-term investments, net 3,703,699 3,049,972 Goodwill, net 4,780,616 4,613,784 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 10,648,402 8,397,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,152,104 5,267,056 Finance lease right-of-use assets 522,055 Deferred tax assets 2,513,653 9,798,071 Customer loans receivable, non-current 4,525,883 5,023,551 Long-term prepayments 1,922,709 1,745,801 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 18,691,785 17,820,910 Other assets 6,980,816 15,553,453 Total non-current assets 69,508,852 81,632,134 Total assets 284,605,789 266,083,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 17,854,422 13,875,179 Accounts payable related parties 1,141,762 659,044 Current portion of long-term loans 66,950 96,824 Notes and other payables, current related parties 1,422,976 26,255 Advances from customers 525,497 820,898 Advances from customers related parties 10,155,134 11,739,533 Income tax payable 1,624,002 18,705,851 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,131,154 4,341,522 Finance lease liabilities, current 157,532 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 8,564,250 8,103,194 Due to related party 2,822,537 2,823,590 Total current liabilities 48,466,216 61,191,890

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 6,798,045 6,502,682 Notes and other payables, non-current related parties 12,413 5,334 Deferred tax liabilities 346,432 926,023 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,312,819 1,241,526 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 195,572 Other liabilities 1,151,857 1,193,541 Total non-current liabilities 9,817,138 9,869,106 Total liabilities 58,283,354 71,060,996 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 103,611,251 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 10,388 10,302 Additional paid-in capital 62,513,837 62,513,923 Treasury stock (at cost, 270,000 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) (2,700,000 (2,700,000 Retained earnings 210,965,453 189,463,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,343,412 (54,178,075 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 226,446,266 195,109,157 Non-controlling interests (123,831 (86,999 Total stockholders' equity 226,322,435 195,022,158 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 284,605,789 266,083,154

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net related parties 45,257,145 50,470,207 Revenues, net 2,071,556 4,337,835 Total revenues, net 47,328,701 54,808,042 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $3,456,928 and $1,797,359 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 9,595,617 15,288,667 Gross profit 37,733,084 39,519,375 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,531,010 15,058,490 Total operating expenses 13,531,010 15,058,490 Income from operations 24,202,074 24,460,885 Other income (expenses): Interest income 55,333 17,689 Interest expense (6,207 (3,008 Other income 151,328 349,681 Other expenses (1,697,259 (1,436,656 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies 8,746,138 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 3,813,609 Total other income 7,249,333 2,741,315 Income before income taxes 31,451,407 27,202,200 Income tax expense 9,959,457 8,451,984 Net income 21,491,950 18,750,216 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (10,496 (7,536 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 21,502,446 18,757,752 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 9,808,327 (10,193,852 Total comprehensive income 31,300,277 8,556,364 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (36,832 (92,000 Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 31,337,109 8,648,364 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated* Basic and diluted 0.21 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding* Basic and diluted 103,276,637 94,192,433

Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse recapitalization on September 17, 2024. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 21,491,950 18,750,216 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 628,304 1,018,477 Non-cash lease expense 985,184 1,052,123 Provision for credit losses 25,102 152,579 Fair value change of long-term investments 140,581 938,511 Gain on disposal of subsidiary (3,813,609 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (12,375 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 7,016,227 (360,582 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (147,925 (383,254 Accounts receivable related parties (295,505 4,775,935 Inventories (124,279 (34,802 Finance lease receivables related parties (2,779,253 (814,608 Customer loans receivable 4,501,760 2,858,633 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,150,243 610,059 Long-term prepayments 98,164 138,212 Other assets 318,351 (328,818 Accounts payable 3,235,017 (8,937,435 Accounts payable related parties 441,481 Notes payable related parties (548,077 (1,104,968 Advances from customers (328,791 (1,451,008 Advances from customers related parties (2,114,829 (161,936 Income tax payable (17,635,239 (6,552,783 Operating lease liabilities (1,036,605 (1,067,196 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 63,764 (1,604,603 Other liabilities (98,005 3,032 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,928,621 3,682,175 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (253,725 (702,281 Purchase of convertible note (1,700,000 Prepayments for property and equipment (501,253 Advances to related parties (367,579 Purchase of long-term investments (635,145 Long-term loans to others (12,783 (44,865 Repayments from related parties 70,000 215,000 Repayments from others 30,680 21,422 Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed of (815,819 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 323,419 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (978,807 (3,394,122

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from related parties 15,000 Repayments of long-term loans (55,873 (30,354 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (223,454 Repayments to related parties (16,053 (9,873 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (280,380 (40,227 Effect of exchange rate changes 6,342,297 (7,089,208 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,011,731 (6,841,382 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 125,044,092 103,022,932 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD 132,055,823 96,181,550 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 6,207 3,008 Cash paid for income taxes 20,577,290 16,172,526 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 125,287 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 102,599 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 581,129 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 358,358 1,078,611 Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided 1,922,224 10,951,451 Issuance of common stock as incentive shares 86 Receivable from redemption of life insurance policies 17,735,717

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Total revenues, net 47,328,701 54,808,042 Income from operations 24,202,074 24,460,885 Depreciation and amortization expense 628,304 1,018,477 EBITDA 24,830,378 25,479,362 EBITDA margin 52 46

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250515682953/en/

Contacts:

In Asia:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

In the US:

ICR LLC

Bill Zima Managing Partner

Email: bill.zima@icrinc.com