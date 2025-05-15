SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ: SBC, "SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a global owner, operator and provider of management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Total revenues were $47 million, representing a 14% year-over-year decrease.
- Income from operations was $24 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decrease.
- Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $22 million, representing a 15% year-over-year increase.
- Earnings per share, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.21 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.
- EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss to income from operations was $25 million, representing a 3% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin1 was 52% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 46% for first quarter of 2024.
- Return on equity, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average of shareholder's equity as of March 31, 2025, was 41% representing a year-over-year decrease of 10 percentage points.
- Number of partner clinics was 251 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 36 clinics from March 31, 2024.
- Number of customers2 in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025, was 6.1 million, representing a 14% year-over-year increase.
- Repeat rate for customers3 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 71%.
1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
2 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account customers of AHH Clinics
3 The number of customers takes into account customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account customers of AHH Clinics, but excluding free counseling
Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, "SBC is actively preparing for strategic expansion by enhancing its platform, optimizing its profitability structure, and stabilizing its business through revised pricing strategies and adapting to changing market dynamics. In the first quarter of 2025, we were pleased to see the expansion of Medical Corporations (MCs) gaining traction in our franchising, procurement and rental business segments as global demand for aesthetic medical services continued to rise; meanwhile, revenue decrease in the quarter primarily reflected the discontinuation of our staffing business and divestures of Sky Net Academy ("SNA") and SBC Kijimadaira Resort ("Kijimadaira"). In the midst of this transition, operating margin improved from 45% in the first quarter 2024, to 51% in the first quarter 2025. Additionally, net income attributable to SBC Medical Group increased 15% year-over year, further demonstrating the strength of our business model transition and execution. As we move ahead, we remain confident in our ability to build a scalable franchise model while accelerating expansion across domestic and international markets, driving long-term value for shareholders and positioning the Company to capitalize on future opportunities."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues were $47 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year reflecting the negative impact of the discontinuation of the staffing business and the disposal of subsidiaries partially offset by increased demand for medical materials and equipment from the expansion of Medical Corporations.
Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $22 million, compared to $19 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was largely attributed to the impact of a special gain associated with the maturity of a life insurance policy.
EBITDA was $25 million, an decrease of 3% year-over-year primarily driven by lower in revenue following the termination of the staffing services business and the deconsolidation of SNA and Kijimadaira.
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchise clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchise clinic customers, assistance with franchise employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchise clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchise clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchise clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchise clinics.
For more information, visit?https://sbc-holdings.com/
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
132,055,823
125,044,092
Accounts receivable
1,633,456
1,413,433
Accounts receivable related parties
30,557,912
28,846,680
Inventories
1,694,765
1,494,891
Finance lease receivables, current related parties
7,281,088
5,992,585
Customer loans receivable, current
8,903,724
10,382,537
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,970,169
11,276,802
Total current assets
215,096,937
184,451,020
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
8,523,351
8,771,902
Intangible assets, net
1,543,779
1,590,052
Long-term investments, net
3,703,699
3,049,972
Goodwill, net
4,780,616
4,613,784
Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties
10,648,402
8,397,582
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,152,104
5,267,056
Finance lease right-of-use assets
522,055
Deferred tax assets
2,513,653
9,798,071
Customer loans receivable, non-current
4,525,883
5,023,551
Long-term prepayments
1,922,709
1,745,801
Long-term investments in MCs related parties
18,691,785
17,820,910
Other assets
6,980,816
15,553,453
Total non-current assets
69,508,852
81,632,134
Total assets
284,605,789
266,083,154
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
17,854,422
13,875,179
Accounts payable related parties
1,141,762
659,044
Current portion of long-term loans
66,950
96,824
Notes and other payables, current related parties
1,422,976
26,255
Advances from customers
525,497
820,898
Advances from customers related parties
10,155,134
11,739,533
Income tax payable
1,624,002
18,705,851
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,131,154
4,341,522
Finance lease liabilities, current
157,532
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
8,564,250
8,103,194
Due to related party
2,822,537
2,823,590
Total current liabilities
48,466,216
61,191,890
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term loans
6,798,045
6,502,682
Notes and other payables, non-current related parties
12,413
5,334
Deferred tax liabilities
346,432
926,023
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,312,819
1,241,526
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
195,572
Other liabilities
1,151,857
1,193,541
Total non-current liabilities
9,817,138
9,869,106
Total liabilities
58,283,354
71,060,996
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 103,611,251 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
10,388
10,302
Additional paid-in capital
62,513,837
62,513,923
Treasury stock (at cost, 270,000 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
(2,700,000
(2,700,000
Retained earnings
210,965,453
189,463,007
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(44,343,412
(54,178,075
Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity
226,446,266
195,109,157
Non-controlling interests
(123,831
(86,999
Total stockholders' equity
226,322,435
195,022,158
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
284,605,789
266,083,154
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Revenues, net related parties
45,257,145
50,470,207
Revenues, net
2,071,556
4,337,835
Total revenues, net
47,328,701
54,808,042
Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $3,456,928 and $1,797,359 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
9,595,617
15,288,667
Gross profit
37,733,084
39,519,375
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,531,010
15,058,490
Total operating expenses
13,531,010
15,058,490
Income from operations
24,202,074
24,460,885
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
55,333
17,689
Interest expense
(6,207
(3,008
Other income
151,328
349,681
Other expenses
(1,697,259
(1,436,656
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
8,746,138
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
3,813,609
Total other income
7,249,333
2,741,315
Income before income taxes
31,451,407
27,202,200
Income tax expense
9,959,457
8,451,984
Net income
21,491,950
18,750,216
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(10,496
(7,536
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
21,502,446
18,757,752
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
9,808,327
(10,193,852
Total comprehensive income
31,300,277
8,556,364
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(36,832
(92,000
Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
31,337,109
8,648,364
Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated*
Basic and diluted
0.21
0.20
Weighted average shares outstanding*
Basic and diluted
103,276,637
94,192,433
Retrospectively restated for effect of reverse recapitalization on September 17, 2024.
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
21,491,950
18,750,216
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
628,304
1,018,477
Non-cash lease expense
985,184
1,052,123
Provision for credit losses
25,102
152,579
Fair value change of long-term investments
140,581
938,511
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
(3,813,609
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(12,375
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
7,016,227
(360,582
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(147,925
(383,254
Accounts receivable related parties
(295,505
4,775,935
Inventories
(124,279
(34,802
Finance lease receivables related parties
(2,779,253
(814,608
Customer loans receivable
4,501,760
2,858,633
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,150,243
610,059
Long-term prepayments
98,164
138,212
Other assets
318,351
(328,818
Accounts payable
3,235,017
(8,937,435
Accounts payable related parties
441,481
Notes payable related parties
(548,077
(1,104,968
Advances from customers
(328,791
(1,451,008
Advances from customers related parties
(2,114,829
(161,936
Income tax payable
(17,635,239
(6,552,783
Operating lease liabilities
(1,036,605
(1,067,196
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
63,764
(1,604,603
Other liabilities
(98,005
3,032
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,928,621
3,682,175
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(253,725
(702,281
Purchase of convertible note
(1,700,000
Prepayments for property and equipment
(501,253
Advances to related parties
(367,579
Purchase of long-term investments
(635,145
Long-term loans to others
(12,783
(44,865
Repayments from related parties
70,000
215,000
Repayments from others
30,680
21,422
Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash disposed of
(815,819
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
323,419
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(978,807
(3,394,122
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
For the Three Months Ended
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from related parties
15,000
Repayments of long-term loans
(55,873
(30,354
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(223,454
Repayments to related parties
(16,053
(9,873
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(280,380
(40,227
Effect of exchange rate changes
6,342,297
(7,089,208
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
7,011,731
(6,841,382
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
125,044,092
103,022,932
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD
132,055,823
96,181,550
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
6,207
3,008
Cash paid for income taxes
20,577,290
16,172,526
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments
125,287
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
102,599
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
581,129
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications
358,358
1,078,611
Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided
1,922,224
10,951,451
Issuance of common stock as incentive shares
86
Receivable from redemption of life insurance policies
17,735,717
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Total revenues, net
47,328,701
54,808,042
Income from operations
24,202,074
24,460,885
Depreciation and amortization expense
628,304
1,018,477
EBITDA
24,830,378
25,479,362
EBITDA margin
52
46
