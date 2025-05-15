BASTIDE: Continued strong organic growth in Q3 2024-2025 at +7.7%: Home healthcare services up 10.4% and recovery of Homecare activities confirmed / 2024-2025 targets confirmed

Caissargues, May 15, 2025

In € millions 2023-2024

published 2023-2024*

Adjusted 2024-2025

published Change First-quarter revenue 127.9 122.7 133.8 +9.1% Second-quarter revenue 137.0 130.8 141.4 +8.1% Third-quarter revenue 134.7 133.6 144.2 +7.9% Nine-month revenue 399.7 387.1 419.4 +8.4%

*2023-2024 revenue restated for the scope effect related to store closures, the sale of Distrimed on December 4, 2023, the restatement of Sodimed and Promefa, classified as assets held for sale for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and the sale of CICA Plus (deconsolidated since October 1, 2024) (see restated sales reconstitution in the appendix).

Business momentum remained very strong in the third quarter, with revenue of €144.2 million, up 7.9%, or 7.7%[1] on an organic basis. CICA Plus, the French subsidiary specialized in chronic wound care services and sold in December 2024, has been deconsolidated since October 1, 2024.

Highly technical activities (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy) (accounting for 65% of our business) continued to drive performance, with organic growth of 10.4%. Homecare (accounting for 35% of our business) recorded organic growth of 3.2% in the third quarter.

This quarter-on-quarter performance saw nine-month revenue climb to €419.4 million, up 8.4%, of which 8.1% on an organic basis.

Breakdown of revenue for the nine months to March 31, 2025 by business

Homecare: revenue totaled €150.8 million, up 4.2% like-for-like as reported.

In the local authorities business, Bastide Group posted revenue of €67.6 million, up 4.0%, confirming its solid positioning. The business enjoyed excellent momentum in rental activities.

business, Bastide Group posted revenue of €67.6 million, up 4.0%, confirming its solid positioning. The business enjoyed excellent momentum in rental activities. In stores/online, revenue amounted to €83.2 million, up 4.4%, driven by a 4.9% increase in Store sales, driven by solid growth in rental activities and a recovery in pure sales. As a reminder, two stores were closed during the second half of 2023-2024, and a third was sold to a franchisee during the first quarter of 2024-2025 as part of a store network optimization and franchisee restructuring strategy.

With revenue up 13.5% (up 12.9% on an organic basis) to €156.2 million, the Respiratory business continued its excellent performance and now accounts for 58% of homecare services. The Group is continuing to increase its market share in France. England and Canada are still performing well, without yet benefiting fully from the recently-obtained territorial extensions. In Italy, Oxystore posted an excellent performance.

The "Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy-Diabetes" business posted revenue of €112.3 million, up 7.3%, driven by the excellent performance of the Diabetes business.

2024-2025 outlook confirmed

In view of the solid momentum recorded since the beginning of the year, and the additional growth expected from contracts signed in the Respiratory sector in Canada and the UK, the Bastide Group is confirming its targets of at least €560 million (based on the current scope) in revenue and an operating margin before non-recurring items of at least 9.1% for the 2024-2025 financial year.

The expected improvement in earnings, combined with rigorous management of working capital and capital expenditure, will help to reduce the Group's debt and improve leverage ratios. The Group is continuing to analyze its business portfolio, with the aim of accelerating its debt reduction by disposing of assets that no longer align with the Group's strategy or that offer limited potential for organic growth or additional value creation in the short to medium term.

NEXT PUBLICATION:

2024-2025 annual revenue on Thursday September 4, 2025 after close of trading.

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

APPENDIX

In € millions 9m 2023-2024 9m 2024-2025 Published revenue 399.7 419.4 Impact of acquisitions in 2023-2024 - - Removal from the scope of consolidation of Distrimed since December 2023 -5.4 Removal from the scope of consolidation of the Swiss entities in the process of being sold over the full year (IFRS 5) -4.6 Store closures -0.8 Removal from the scope of consolidation of CICA Plus since October 1, 2024 -1.8 Restated revenue 387.1

[1]Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: 2023-2024 figures restated for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months and assets classified as held for sale.

