Suspension of Trading in ProstaLund AB at FNSE

2025-05-19T07:01:39Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: ProstaLund AB, LEI: 549300E8DQ5IX5LJ5I21 Instrument: PLUN SE0023468418 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified