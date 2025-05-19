Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
WKN: A2PHEZ | ISIN: SE0012558617 | Ticker-Symbol: L7R
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 08:11
0,015 Euro
-40,87 % -0,010
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
Lipidor AB: Lipidor announces database lock in its Phase III clinical study of the psoriasis candidate AKP02G2

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 19th May 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) announces today that the company's Phase III study of AKP02G2 for the treatment of psoriasis has reached "Database Lock" in its clinical development program. The next step is statistical analyses of the data to compile the results. Lipidor will publish the primary results during the last week of May, according to the previously communicated timeline.

The primary goal of the study is to demonstrate good therapeutic effect for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis on both the body and the scalp. The psoriasis candidate AKP02G2 combines calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate and is based on Lipidor's patented AKVANO® technology. Lipidor has chosen to compare the sprayable drug candidate AKP02G2 with Enstilar, which is a market-leading preparation for topical treatment for psoriasis. AKP02G2 contains the same combination of active substances as Enstilar. After the database closing, unblinding will carried out so that Cliantha statisticians can conduct analysis of the study's results.

"We are pleased to announce that our Phase III study with the psoriasis candidate AKP02G2 has reached database lock and we look forward to presenting the primary results from the study before the end of May," says Ola Holmlund, CEO, Lipidor AB.

Publication

The information was provided by Lipidor's CEO for publication on 19th May at 8.30am (CEST).

For more information, please contact:

Ola Holmlund, CEO, Lipidor AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 50 70 369
Email: ola.holmlund@lipidor.se

The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About Lipidor AB
Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) (www.lipidor.se) is a pharmaceutical development company with a pipeline of pharmaceutical development projects in preclinical and clinical phases. The company can develop topical medical products for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, acne vulgaris, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis by reformulation of proven pharmaceutical substances. Lipidor's priority project is AKP02G2, which focusses on psoriasis.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
