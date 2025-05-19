DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
PROSTALUND AB 7PL0 SE0023468418 BAW/UFN
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:41
|XFRA 7PL0: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|09:02
|Suspension of Trading in ProstaLund AB at FNSE
|2025-05-19T07:01:39Z
Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments...
|22.02.
|ProstaLund Registered: Herausforderungen und Chancen im aktuellen Marktumfeld
|20.02.
|ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund AB - Year-end report 2024
|"With several ongoing contract discussions for CoreTherm® Eagle, we are positive about the interest in our treatment and the upcoming international launch"
Fourth quarterOctober 1 - December 31Net sales...
|14.02.
|ProstaLund AB: New study confirms the strong efficacy of CoreTherm in patients with large prostates
|A newly published Danish study has evaluated the efficacy and safety of CoreTherm® in men with prostate sizes exceeding 100 grams. The median prostate size among participants was 126 g (range: 101-230...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PROSTALUND AB
|0,151
|-18,38 %