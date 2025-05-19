Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DL44 | ISIN: SE0017885379 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CLA
München
19.05.25 | 10:09
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,01111:24
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 11:18 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cell Impact delivers flow plates and test tools to a major player in Asia

Finanznachrichten News

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact AB (publ) has signed an agreement to deliver test tools to a leading industrial player in Asia. The deal confirms Cell Impact's attractive offering and its unique forming technology.

The agreement is a follow-up order from a customer with whom Cell Impact has previously conducted development projects.

Cell Impact AB (publ) has signed an agreement to deliver test tools to a leading industrial player in Asia. The deal confirms Cell Impact's attractive offering and Cell Impact Forming, its unique forming technology that is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods.

"The tests of our forming technology conducted by this customer have been successful, which has laid the foundation for today's agreement. This is a process we have seen before. Successful tests of Cell Impact Forming lead to new business, which in turn is a prerequisite for future volume production," says Mr. Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

The order includes both flow plates and a test tool that will be used to manufacture customized flow plates. Delivery will take place during the second quarter, and the order value amounts to MSEK 0.6.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690599/Cell_Impact.jpg

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)
+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-delivers-flow-plates-and-test-tools-to-a-major-player-in-asia-302458873.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.