Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that has received its listing on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany and has commenced trading under the ticker symbol P84. The new listing enhances the Company's visibility in Europe and presents an exciting opportunity to further broaden its shareholder base.

About Tradegate Exchange

Tradegate AG operates as a market specialist on Europe's most liquid retail exchange, the Tradegate Exchange. As a market specialist and liquidity provider, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products. This ensures fast and direct execution of securities orders, making it an ideal platform for investors. Tradegate is the leading liquidity guarantor on the broker side, showcasing steady growth since 2000.

A listing on Tradegate Exchange provides several possible benefits, including:

Increased visibility: Companies can gain access to a broader pool of European investors, enhancing their market presence.

Access to capital: A broader investor base can lead to greater interest in future capital raises, facilitating growth and expansion initiatives.

Liquidity: Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares.

Diverse investor base: The exchange attracts both retail and institutional investors, which can help diversify the Company's shareholder base.

Direct execution: The exchange facilitates fast and direct execution of securities orders, benefiting both the company and its investors.

Enhanced credibility: Being listed on a reputable exchange can bolster a company's credibility and attract more serious investors.

Regulatory compliance: Listing on a regulated exchange ensures adherence to high standards of transparency and governance, which can increase investor confidence.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.

Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

