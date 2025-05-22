Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 16:50
3,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
22.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            308.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.6357p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,717,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,329,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.6357

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1143               311.60      08:11:14          00075461564TRLO0      XLON 
954                310.80      08:11:14          00075461565TRLO0      XLON 
1069               311.60      08:57:09          00075462931TRLO0      XLON 
46                310.20      09:16:10          00075463446TRLO0      XLON 
727                310.40      09:18:37          00075463542TRLO0      XLON 
327                310.40      09:18:39          00075463550TRLO0      XLON 
86                310.40      09:18:39          00075463551TRLO0      XLON 
1176               310.40      09:37:54          00075464145TRLO0      XLON 
1070               309.60      09:39:40          00075464198TRLO0      XLON 
1139               310.00      10:09:39          00075465160TRLO0      XLON 
1099               310.40      10:32:07          00075465900TRLO0      XLON 
960                310.60      10:43:04          00075466162TRLO0      XLON 
1001               311.40      11:03:55          00075466652TRLO0      XLON 
975                310.80      11:10:42          00075466833TRLO0      XLON 
1103               310.00      11:34:08          00075467514TRLO0      XLON 
997                310.80      12:03:42          00075468292TRLO0      XLON 
1004               310.80      12:10:59          00075468546TRLO0      XLON 
211                310.60      12:13:17          00075468582TRLO0      XLON 
167                310.60      12:13:17          00075468583TRLO0      XLON 
5                 311.20      12:22:52          00075469063TRLO0      XLON 
155                311.20      12:22:52          00075469064TRLO0      XLON 
5                 311.20      12:23:35          00075469110TRLO0      XLON 
3                 311.20      12:25:00          00075469130TRLO0      XLON 
1156               311.20      12:32:50          00075469241TRLO0      XLON 
1067               311.60      12:41:38          00075470369TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.60      13:21:23          00075472044TRLO0      XLON 
1                 311.60      13:25:00          00075472212TRLO0      XLON 
3                 311.60      13:26:49          00075472266TRLO0      XLON 
3                 311.60      13:29:12          00075472375TRLO0      XLON 
400                311.60      13:30:17          00075472429TRLO0      XLON 
125                311.60      13:30:17          00075472430TRLO0      XLON 
295                311.60      13:30:17          00075472431TRLO0      XLON 
207                311.60      13:33:00          00075472569TRLO0      XLON 
1041               311.60      13:33:00          00075472570TRLO0      XLON 
42                311.60      13:33:00          00075472571TRLO0      XLON 
1030               311.20      14:01:39          00075473466TRLO0      XLON 
1                 311.80      14:14:00          00075473889TRLO0      XLON 
967                311.80      14:14:30          00075473907TRLO0      XLON 
871                311.20      14:20:25          00075474197TRLO0      XLON 
233                311.20      14:20:25          00075474198TRLO0      XLON 
1090               311.40      14:20:25          00075474199TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.60      14:27:00          00075474454TRLO0      XLON 
4                 311.60      14:27:00          00075474455TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.60      14:27:00          00075474456TRLO0      XLON 
67                311.60      14:31:01          00075474656TRLO0      XLON 
11                311.60      14:31:36          00075474690TRLO0      XLON 
1032               312.00      14:37:14          00075475183TRLO0      XLON 
1036               311.80      14:37:14          00075475184TRLO0      XLON 
256                311.60      14:37:19          00075475188TRLO0      XLON 
42                311.60      14:37:34          00075475198TRLO0      XLON 
151                311.00      14:49:47          00075475858TRLO0      XLON 
500                311.00      14:49:47          00075475859TRLO0      XLON 
500                311.00      14:49:47          00075475860TRLO0      XLON 
111                311.00      14:49:47          00075475861TRLO0      XLON 
270                311.00      14:49:47          00075475862TRLO0      XLON 
500                311.00      14:49:47          00075475863TRLO0      XLON 
618                311.00      14:49:47          00075475864TRLO0      XLON 
500                311.00      14:49:47          00075475865TRLO0      XLON 
1036               310.20      14:58:44          00075476253TRLO0      XLON 
630                310.20      14:58:44          00075476254TRLO0      XLON 
90                311.00      15:03:31          00075476606TRLO0      XLON 
188                311.00      15:03:31          00075476607TRLO0      XLON 
256                311.00      15:03:36          00075476613TRLO0      XLON 
432                311.00      15:05:36          00075476684TRLO0      XLON 
340                311.00      15:05:36          00075476685TRLO0      XLON 
111                311.00      15:16:02          00075477156TRLO0      XLON 
89                311.20      15:16:31          00075477184TRLO0      XLON 
99                311.20      15:16:31          00075477185TRLO0      XLON

95                311.20      15:16:31          00075477186TRLO0      XLON 
86                311.20      15:16:31          00075477187TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.00      15:16:31          00075477183TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.00      15:16:49          00075477202TRLO0      XLON 
35                311.00      15:20:41          00075477295TRLO0      XLON 
3                 311.00      15:21:35          00075477355TRLO0      XLON 
172                311.00      15:21:35          00075477356TRLO0      XLON 
172                311.00      15:21:35          00075477357TRLO0      XLON 
172                311.00      15:21:35          00075477358TRLO0      XLON 
93                311.00      15:21:35          00075477359TRLO0      XLON 
536                310.80      15:21:35          00075477360TRLO0      XLON 
468                310.80      15:21:35          00075477361TRLO0      XLON 
32                310.80      15:24:39          00075477458TRLO0      XLON 
1                 311.00      15:24:40          00075477459TRLO0      XLON 
39                310.80      15:26:37          00075477531TRLO0      XLON 
268                310.80      15:26:37          00075477532TRLO0      XLON 
11                310.80      15:26:37          00075477533TRLO0      XLON 
485                310.60      15:27:15          00075477547TRLO0      XLON 
542                310.60      15:27:15          00075477548TRLO0      XLON 
2                 310.40      15:29:51          00075477650TRLO0      XLON 
589                310.40      15:31:13          00075477722TRLO0      XLON 
1094               310.00      15:35:02          00075477975TRLO0      XLON 
640                310.40      15:37:54          00075478196TRLO0      XLON 
360                310.40      15:37:54          00075478197TRLO0      XLON 
867                310.20      15:42:08          00075478338TRLO0      XLON 
107                310.20      15:42:17          00075478345TRLO0      XLON 
51                310.40      15:45:52          00075478502TRLO0      XLON 
39                310.40      15:45:52          00075478503TRLO0      XLON 
4                 310.40      15:47:15          00075478607TRLO0      XLON 
378                310.40      15:48:41          00075478700TRLO0      XLON 
1058               310.80      15:54:01          00075478948TRLO0      XLON 
1070               310.20      15:54:56          00075478991TRLO0      XLON 
952                310.00      15:57:42          00075479151TRLO0      XLON 
1078               310.00      15:58:02          00075479171TRLO0      XLON 
666                309.00      16:05:53          00075479756TRLO0      XLON 
381                309.00      16:05:53          00075479757TRLO0      XLON 
960                308.40      16:05:53          00075479759TRLO0      XLON 
40                310.20      16:09:30          00075480055TRLO0      XLON 
302                310.20      16:09:30          00075480056TRLO0      XLON 
87                310.20      16:09:30          00075480057TRLO0      XLON 
90                310.20      16:09:30          00075480058TRLO0      XLON 
82                310.20      16:09:30          00075480059TRLO0      XLON 
10                310.00      16:09:32          00075480060TRLO0      XLON 
2                 310.00      16:09:32          00075480061TRLO0      XLON 
1048               309.60      16:09:41          00075480083TRLO0      XLON 
1031               309.00      16:12:18          00075480297TRLO0      XLON 
11                309.00      16:17:52          00075480824TRLO0      XLON 
475                309.00      16:17:52          00075480825TRLO0      XLON 
483                309.00      16:17:52          00075480826TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  389845 
EQS News ID:  2142912 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
