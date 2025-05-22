Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 312.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 308.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 310.6357p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,717,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,329,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 310.6357

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1143 311.60 08:11:14 00075461564TRLO0 XLON 954 310.80 08:11:14 00075461565TRLO0 XLON 1069 311.60 08:57:09 00075462931TRLO0 XLON 46 310.20 09:16:10 00075463446TRLO0 XLON 727 310.40 09:18:37 00075463542TRLO0 XLON 327 310.40 09:18:39 00075463550TRLO0 XLON 86 310.40 09:18:39 00075463551TRLO0 XLON 1176 310.40 09:37:54 00075464145TRLO0 XLON 1070 309.60 09:39:40 00075464198TRLO0 XLON 1139 310.00 10:09:39 00075465160TRLO0 XLON 1099 310.40 10:32:07 00075465900TRLO0 XLON 960 310.60 10:43:04 00075466162TRLO0 XLON 1001 311.40 11:03:55 00075466652TRLO0 XLON 975 310.80 11:10:42 00075466833TRLO0 XLON 1103 310.00 11:34:08 00075467514TRLO0 XLON 997 310.80 12:03:42 00075468292TRLO0 XLON 1004 310.80 12:10:59 00075468546TRLO0 XLON 211 310.60 12:13:17 00075468582TRLO0 XLON 167 310.60 12:13:17 00075468583TRLO0 XLON 5 311.20 12:22:52 00075469063TRLO0 XLON 155 311.20 12:22:52 00075469064TRLO0 XLON 5 311.20 12:23:35 00075469110TRLO0 XLON 3 311.20 12:25:00 00075469130TRLO0 XLON 1156 311.20 12:32:50 00075469241TRLO0 XLON 1067 311.60 12:41:38 00075470369TRLO0 XLON 2 311.60 13:21:23 00075472044TRLO0 XLON 1 311.60 13:25:00 00075472212TRLO0 XLON 3 311.60 13:26:49 00075472266TRLO0 XLON 3 311.60 13:29:12 00075472375TRLO0 XLON 400 311.60 13:30:17 00075472429TRLO0 XLON 125 311.60 13:30:17 00075472430TRLO0 XLON 295 311.60 13:30:17 00075472431TRLO0 XLON 207 311.60 13:33:00 00075472569TRLO0 XLON 1041 311.60 13:33:00 00075472570TRLO0 XLON 42 311.60 13:33:00 00075472571TRLO0 XLON 1030 311.20 14:01:39 00075473466TRLO0 XLON 1 311.80 14:14:00 00075473889TRLO0 XLON 967 311.80 14:14:30 00075473907TRLO0 XLON 871 311.20 14:20:25 00075474197TRLO0 XLON 233 311.20 14:20:25 00075474198TRLO0 XLON 1090 311.40 14:20:25 00075474199TRLO0 XLON 2 311.60 14:27:00 00075474454TRLO0 XLON 4 311.60 14:27:00 00075474455TRLO0 XLON 2 311.60 14:27:00 00075474456TRLO0 XLON 67 311.60 14:31:01 00075474656TRLO0 XLON 11 311.60 14:31:36 00075474690TRLO0 XLON 1032 312.00 14:37:14 00075475183TRLO0 XLON 1036 311.80 14:37:14 00075475184TRLO0 XLON 256 311.60 14:37:19 00075475188TRLO0 XLON 42 311.60 14:37:34 00075475198TRLO0 XLON 151 311.00 14:49:47 00075475858TRLO0 XLON 500 311.00 14:49:47 00075475859TRLO0 XLON 500 311.00 14:49:47 00075475860TRLO0 XLON 111 311.00 14:49:47 00075475861TRLO0 XLON 270 311.00 14:49:47 00075475862TRLO0 XLON 500 311.00 14:49:47 00075475863TRLO0 XLON 618 311.00 14:49:47 00075475864TRLO0 XLON 500 311.00 14:49:47 00075475865TRLO0 XLON 1036 310.20 14:58:44 00075476253TRLO0 XLON 630 310.20 14:58:44 00075476254TRLO0 XLON 90 311.00 15:03:31 00075476606TRLO0 XLON 188 311.00 15:03:31 00075476607TRLO0 XLON 256 311.00 15:03:36 00075476613TRLO0 XLON 432 311.00 15:05:36 00075476684TRLO0 XLON 340 311.00 15:05:36 00075476685TRLO0 XLON 111 311.00 15:16:02 00075477156TRLO0 XLON 89 311.20 15:16:31 00075477184TRLO0 XLON 99 311.20 15:16:31 00075477185TRLO0 XLON

95 311.20 15:16:31 00075477186TRLO0 XLON 86 311.20 15:16:31 00075477187TRLO0 XLON 2 311.00 15:16:31 00075477183TRLO0 XLON 2 311.00 15:16:49 00075477202TRLO0 XLON 35 311.00 15:20:41 00075477295TRLO0 XLON 3 311.00 15:21:35 00075477355TRLO0 XLON 172 311.00 15:21:35 00075477356TRLO0 XLON 172 311.00 15:21:35 00075477357TRLO0 XLON 172 311.00 15:21:35 00075477358TRLO0 XLON 93 311.00 15:21:35 00075477359TRLO0 XLON 536 310.80 15:21:35 00075477360TRLO0 XLON 468 310.80 15:21:35 00075477361TRLO0 XLON 32 310.80 15:24:39 00075477458TRLO0 XLON 1 311.00 15:24:40 00075477459TRLO0 XLON 39 310.80 15:26:37 00075477531TRLO0 XLON 268 310.80 15:26:37 00075477532TRLO0 XLON 11 310.80 15:26:37 00075477533TRLO0 XLON 485 310.60 15:27:15 00075477547TRLO0 XLON 542 310.60 15:27:15 00075477548TRLO0 XLON 2 310.40 15:29:51 00075477650TRLO0 XLON 589 310.40 15:31:13 00075477722TRLO0 XLON 1094 310.00 15:35:02 00075477975TRLO0 XLON 640 310.40 15:37:54 00075478196TRLO0 XLON 360 310.40 15:37:54 00075478197TRLO0 XLON 867 310.20 15:42:08 00075478338TRLO0 XLON 107 310.20 15:42:17 00075478345TRLO0 XLON 51 310.40 15:45:52 00075478502TRLO0 XLON 39 310.40 15:45:52 00075478503TRLO0 XLON 4 310.40 15:47:15 00075478607TRLO0 XLON 378 310.40 15:48:41 00075478700TRLO0 XLON 1058 310.80 15:54:01 00075478948TRLO0 XLON 1070 310.20 15:54:56 00075478991TRLO0 XLON 952 310.00 15:57:42 00075479151TRLO0 XLON 1078 310.00 15:58:02 00075479171TRLO0 XLON 666 309.00 16:05:53 00075479756TRLO0 XLON 381 309.00 16:05:53 00075479757TRLO0 XLON 960 308.40 16:05:53 00075479759TRLO0 XLON 40 310.20 16:09:30 00075480055TRLO0 XLON 302 310.20 16:09:30 00075480056TRLO0 XLON 87 310.20 16:09:30 00075480057TRLO0 XLON 90 310.20 16:09:30 00075480058TRLO0 XLON 82 310.20 16:09:30 00075480059TRLO0 XLON 10 310.00 16:09:32 00075480060TRLO0 XLON 2 310.00 16:09:32 00075480061TRLO0 XLON 1048 309.60 16:09:41 00075480083TRLO0 XLON 1031 309.00 16:12:18 00075480297TRLO0 XLON 11 309.00 16:17:52 00075480824TRLO0 XLON 475 309.00 16:17:52 00075480825TRLO0 XLON 483 309.00 16:17:52 00075480826TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

