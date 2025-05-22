DJ Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter 22-May-2025 / 13:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 May 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to announce that it has today become a Member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter ("GMGEC"), a region-wide initiative supporting employers committed to delivering fair pay, excellent working conditions, and inclusive employment practices. The Charter sets a clear framework for what good employment looks like in practice, and Zentra is proud to have met the high standards required for Membership. These include commitments to secure work, staff wellbeing, flexible working, and ongoing employee development. Becoming a Member reflects the Company's continued efforts to lead by example as a responsible and progressive employer in the North West. Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of Zentra Group plc, commented: "We're proud to become a Member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter. As a business committed to responsible growth and long-term value, we see Charter Membership as an important step in supporting fair employment practices and setting a positive example in our sector. Based in Manchester and focused on communities across the North West, we welcome the opportunity to be part of a wider network of organisations working to raise employment standards. This reflects our ongoing commitment not just to creating great places to live, but great places to work, contributing to a stronger, fairer economy across the region." Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new site. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 390126 EQS News ID: 2143818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

