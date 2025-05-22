Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter 
22-May-2025 / 13:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 May 2025 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Zentra Group plc: Membership of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter 
Zentra Group plc ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester-based property development company, is pleased to announce 
that it has today become a Member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter ("GMGEC"), a region-wide initiative 
supporting employers committed to delivering fair pay, excellent working conditions, and inclusive employment 
practices. 
The Charter sets a clear framework for what good employment looks like in practice, and Zentra is proud to have met the 
high standards required for Membership. These include commitments to secure work, staff wellbeing, flexible working, 
and ongoing employee development. Becoming a Member reflects the Company's continued efforts to lead by example as a 
responsible and progressive employer in the North West. 
Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of Zentra Group plc, commented: 
"We're proud to become a Member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter. As a business committed to 
responsible growth and long-term value, we see Charter Membership as an important step in supporting fair employment 
practices and setting a positive example in our sector. Based in Manchester and focused on communities across the North 
West, we welcome the opportunity to be part of a wider network of organisations working to raise employment standards. 
This reflects our ongoing commitment not just to creating great places to live, but great places to work, contributing 
to a stronger, fairer economy across the region." 
 
Contacts 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new site. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  390126 
EQS News ID:  2143818 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2025 08:58 ET (12:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
