Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Introduces the AccurioJet 30000

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to introduce the AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet B2+ 29" Press, its most innovative digital UV inkjet press to date. The AccurioJet 30000 will take colour capabilities, production stability and media handling capabilities to new levels of excellence, maximizing customer value and improving usability for clients.

As the successor to the AccurioJet KM-1e, the AccurioJet 30000 continues Konica Minolta's unsurpassed, proven and stable technology with insistence on professional quality. This next-generation digital press features the innovative technology of the tremendously successful AccurioJet KM-1e series, with more than 350 installations worldwide. With new functions to maximize throughput and operator performance, improve productivity and image quality and ensure labor savings through automation, the technology will ultimately contribute to increased revenue for customers.

"By launching the AccurioJet 30000 with its new applications, features and options, we are clearly demonstrating our intention to bolster our commercial printing business," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "We expect to see more and more mid-level clients looking to adopt digitalization for the first time. By strengthening our products in the inkjet market with this commercialization of the AccurioJet 30000, we will continue with and strengthen proven and trusted product options with a greater Total Cost of Ownership, making it easier for customers to afford this technology."

The AccurioJet 30000 offers a highly stable, colour-accurate digital printing platform with a more advanced inkjet printhead and inking system design featuring Konica Minolta's patented Dot Freeze Technology. Producing up to 3,000 sheets per hour (sph) with automatic duplex printing without ink drying delays, it prints on paper thicknesses from 0.06 to 0.6mm on an unprecedented variety of standard offset and specialty media. These include heavy textured stock, canvas, metallics, translucent stock, packaging board and plastics.

Enhanced features of Konica Minolta's AccurioJet 30000 include:

Improved Inkjet Manager - Maximizes overall AccurioJet 30000 performance

New Inking System - Incorporates latest generation of printheads, inks and ink delivery to maximize quality and productivity while reducing maintenance

Enhanced RIP Functionality - Improved RIP performance by optimizing the configuration of the latest CPU and memory storage; eliminates waiting time with Pre-RIP processing

Improved Image Quality - Higher definition (HD) mode available with the touch of a button

Ensured Continuous Image Quality - Optional detection and correction of image quality artifacts that makes every print consistent and sellable

More Operator Serviceability - Clients benefit from the latest tools in remote diagnostics with augmented reality tools and embedded machine learning

Konica Minolta's 'White Glove' Service - Service models customized to fit every customer's needs

Rethinking printing with increased application possibilities

Application examples include printing restaurant menus without lamination as well as maps, figures and outdoor displays. Other possibilities include backlit posters, signage, packaging, tags, desk calendars, direct mail, photo albums, light packaging and more.

Early Adoption

Neyenesch Printers, a 125-year-old family owned and operated printer serving a wide variety of clients in the San Diego, California area is one of the first to purchase the AccurioJet 30000. A legacy brand with a visionary approach, the company has also acquired Konica Minolta's AccurioShine 3600 digital embellishment press. A perfect complement to the AccurioJet 30000, the press will allow Neyenesch Printers to bring its spot UV projects in house and grow their business by offering advanced capabilities.

"Investing in the latest technological advancements is how we continue to grow and evolve. The colour and image quality the AccurioJet 30000 provides is impressive, and a very close match to our offset press. This combined with the high efficiency of the press will increase the speed with which we can complete projects, enabling us to better serve our clients and be more competitive in the market," said Natalie Neyenesch, Vice President of Operations, Neyenesch Printers. "The customer service we have received during the research and purchasing process has been amazing, and both the Konica Minolta team and their press are already proving to be an incredible asset to our company."

"The AccurioJet 30000 offers exceptional colour stability and a more advanced inkjet printhead inking system design, featuring Konica Minolta's patented Dot Freeze Technology, plus additional physical CPU space, increasing processing power. Our new inkjet manager will be a gamechanger in the ripping process, offering the ability to free pre-rip days in advance so users are ready to go and can be as productive as possible," said Bret Riecke, Vice President, Industrial Print Solutions, Konica Minolta. "The platform continues to be good steward of the environment as well, with no VOC's in the ink, a small footprint and low power consumption. The features of the AccurioJet 30000 will help customers rethink printing possibilities and maximize value by providing a gateway to expanded and improved printing services. We are truly excited about what this next-generation press will do for our clients."

Watch this brief video to see Konica Minolta's new AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet press in action.

