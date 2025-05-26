Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
Dow Jones News
26.05.2025 18:21 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy transition

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy transition 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy 
transition 
26-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, May 26, 2025 
 
 
Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy transition 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces it has signed new contracts for the construction of biomass heating systems and equipment 
for a total of more than EUR2.4 million, in partnership with Idex, a key French player in tailored low-carbon utility 
solutions and energy efficiency. 
By harnessing its expertise in the design and installation of biomass-based energy solutions, Charwood Energy has won 
two projects on behalf of third-party customers. The projects underscore the Group's ability to meet the needs of 
businesses and local authorities alike in the transition to sustainable energy solutions. 
 
Design/construction of a containerized silo for a biomass heating system for the municipality of Val d'Isère 
The Group is designing and constructing a containerized silo and a 750 kw biomass heating system for the municipality 
of Val d'Isère (Savoie). 
This order was devised to provide a compact solution for the decarbonization of a site already in operation, the 
challenge being to deliver and install various equipment to a site located in the mountains, at a potential ski station 
for the 2030 Olympic Games. 
The contract covers the design and commissioning of a pellet heating system containing three 250 kw boiler units, 
together with the supply of a buffer tank and the installation of piping, electricity and automation systems. The 
prefabricated silo module was designed and developed at the production site of Charwood Energy's works subsidiary 
Energy&+ in Saint Nolff and consists of two superimposed concrete modules with a silo loader for conveying biomass in 
pellet form. 
The contract was signed during the second quarter of 2024 for a total of EUR450k. Two-thirds of the contract were 
invoiced and recognized in 2024, with the balance on delivery at the end of Q1 2025. 
 
Design/construction of a modular biomass heating system for the decarbonization of an agri-food manufacturer in 
Brittany 
The Group is supporting a project for the design and construction of a turnkey modular biomass heating system to 
decarbonize the heat production of a poultry slaughterhouse located in Plouray, Brittany. 
To limit the impact of the installation of the new biomass heating system on site, Charwood Energy constructed the 
prefabricated elements at its Saint-Nolff site to enable quicker on-site deployment of the solution. 
The contract covers the supply, installation and commissioning, in the workshops of Energy&+, of a prefabricated 
modular biomass heating system containing an 850 kw SCHMID ENERGY biomass boiler with a gas backup of 900 kw. The 
installation includes three 90 m3 buffer tanks, the entire piping process, the electrical and automation systems and an 
electrofilter to reduce particulate emissions in the fumes. 
 
The Charwood Energy teams will also work on the civil engineering part of the toploader building as well as on the 
supply and installation of a toploader and a direct discharger for the transport of biomass in the form of wood chips 
to the boiler. As part of this project, Energy&+ will have to replace the steam-based process piping initially used 
with a hot water circuit. Through its turnkey and modular offering, the works subsidiary of Charwood Energy is 
positioned as a key player in the study and execution of biomass decarbonization energy works. 
 
The contract was signed in early 2025 for an amount of EUR2 million. Part of it will be billable in 2025 and the balance 
in 2026 upon delivery. 
 
 
Eric Fossard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Charwood Energy commented: "These two projects illustrate Charwood 
Energy's ability to offer bespoke solutions that meet high technical constraints on diversified industrial facilities. 
With the support of partners like Idex that are focused on providing renewable energy and are recognized in the region, 
Charwood Energy is committed to developing appropriate sustainable energy solutions in line with the specifications of 
public and private players seeking to phase out fossil fuels." 
 
 
Christian de Bellescize, Head of Industry Market at IDEX added: "Idex works with strategic and complementary partners 
so that it can guarantee efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Charwood Energy is an essential link in our 
integrated approach, enabling us to offer our customers a comprehensive and tailored response to the challenges of the 
energy transition. Our commitment to performance hinges on the reliability and excellence of our partners. By working 
with Charwood Energy, we are strengthening our ability to offer our customers innovative solutions that require a lower 
initial investment and keep their operating costs under control over the long term. Effective and controlled 
decarbonization thus becomes a genuine lever for competitiveness for companies and local authorities." 
 
 
 
Next publication: September 16, 2025 - H1 2025 revenue, after market close. 
 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors 
 
Contacts 
 
CHARWOOD ENERGY 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations      Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
+33 (1) 56 88 11 22      +33 (1) 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20250526_PR_Charwood Energy_Idex 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2145458 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2145458 26-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2145458&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.