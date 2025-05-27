Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Tender Offer
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Evolva Holding SA announces offer to acquire GZO AG and launch a regional healthcare platform
Reinach, Switzerland, 27 May 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") a SIX Swiss Exchange-listed company, today announced a fully-funded binding offer to acquire 100% of the share capital of GZO AG Spital Wetzikon ("GZO") for a total consideration of CHF 5 million. The offer, extended to all existing GZO shareholders, represents a strategic and value-preserving alternative to GZO's current restructuring proposal.
No additional capital required from communities
Creditor-friendly debt restructuring: No haircut, day-one recovery over 60%
Transaction highlights
Significant upside for Evolva shareholders
Strategic vision: A listed Healthcare Platform
Board expansion to support strategic transition
A viable path forward
The transaction ensures that the hospital is rescued as a going concern, safeguarding healthcare services for the community. We look forward to working closely with the GZO team to build a strong future together.
This transaction offers a compelling path forward: one that preserves critical services, respects creditor interests, relieves municipalities, and creates value for shareholders.
