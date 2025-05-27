EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail Technologies becomes the first European defense company on the U.S. OTCQX quotation market and earns inclusion in MSCI Small Cap indexes

Press release

Paris, 27 May 2025

Exail Technologies (EPA:EXA; OTCQX:EXALF), a world-leading player in the fields of maritime drone systems and navigation systems, today announces its admission to the OTCQX® Best Market as a foreign ordinary share, under the ticker symbol 'EXALF,' effective immediately. Exail is the first European company active in the defense sector to join the OTCQX market.

This approach comes at a strategically opportune moment for Exail, aligning its strong operational performance with rising U.S. investor interest amid heightened activity in the defense sector.

The OTCQX® Best Market is considered the most demanding market of the OTC Markets Group, operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Admission to OTCQX as a foreign ordinary share does not represent a dual listing and does not involve additional reporting obligations. The quotation offers Exail several advantages, including increased visibility among U.S, investors and access to a broader investment base. Exail will continue to trade on Euronext Paris under the ticker EPA:EXA.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the company at www.otcmarkets.com. Exail Technologies has upgraded to the OTCQX® market from the Pink® market.

In addition, Exail Technologies will be included in the MSCI Small Cap indexes following the quarterly review of MSCI indices. This inclusion follows an increase in market capitalization and a strong rise in stock liquidity, which now averages more than €8 million per day[1].

In preparation for this next phase of market expansion, Exail has appointed Harbor Access, a strategic investor relations firm known for representing high-growth and international issuers. With this partnership, the Company aims to broaden market awareness, improve communications with existing shareholders, and engage prospective investors in support of its expansion strategy.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

[1] 20 day average on May 23 2025 all markets combined.

