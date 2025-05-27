Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 304.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 290.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 296.0195p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,837,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,209,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 296.0195

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 888 302.20 08:51:30 00075504165TRLO0 XLON 200 302.20 09:19:49 00075504969TRLO0 XLON 281 302.20 09:19:49 00075504970TRLO0 XLON 500 301.80 09:21:07 00075505005TRLO0 XLON 474 301.80 09:21:07 00075505006TRLO0 XLON 28 302.00 09:31:44 00075505249TRLO0 XLON 25 302.00 09:32:12 00075505259TRLO0 XLON 149 302.00 09:32:12 00075505260TRLO0 XLON 18 302.00 09:33:24 00075505293TRLO0 XLON 861 304.00 09:54:12 00075505938TRLO0 XLON 100 304.00 09:54:29 00075505942TRLO0 XLON 300 304.00 09:54:29 00075505943TRLO0 XLON 151 304.00 09:54:29 00075505944TRLO0 XLON 1023 303.20 10:07:32 00075506245TRLO0 XLON 147 302.60 10:28:47 00075506826TRLO0 XLON 696 302.60 10:28:47 00075506827TRLO0 XLON 982 302.60 10:28:58 00075506837TRLO0 XLON 28 302.80 10:36:43 00075506992TRLO0 XLON 20 302.80 10:38:23 00075507019TRLO0 XLON 22 302.80 10:40:03 00075507056TRLO0 XLON 7 302.80 10:45:03 00075507168TRLO0 XLON 92 303.60 10:46:59 00075507207TRLO0 XLON 761 303.60 10:46:59 00075507208TRLO0 XLON 9 304.20 10:58:09 00075507476TRLO0 XLON 951 304.80 11:04:17 00075507566TRLO0 XLON 951 304.40 11:06:05 00075507620TRLO0 XLON 400 303.20 11:31:00 00075508231TRLO0 XLON 746 303.20 11:31:00 00075508232TRLO0 XLON 500 303.60 11:50:49 00075508927TRLO0 XLON 529 303.60 11:50:49 00075508928TRLO0 XLON 908 303.60 11:52:01 00075508944TRLO0 XLON 990 304.20 12:19:55 00075509744TRLO0 XLON 1015 303.60 12:44:01 00075510482TRLO0 XLON 864 303.60 12:44:01 00075510505TRLO0 XLON 1000 298.40 12:48:17 00075511179TRLO0 XLON 908 296.60 12:48:57 00075511394TRLO0 XLON 1003 295.80 12:56:31 00075512176TRLO0 XLON 904 292.40 13:06:08 00075513356TRLO0 XLON 891 290.20 13:21:39 00075514544TRLO0 XLON 971 293.20 13:37:18 00075515253TRLO0 XLON 1598 293.00 13:41:58 00075515378TRLO0 XLON 104 293.00 13:41:59 00075515379TRLO0 XLON 70 293.00 13:42:06 00075515382TRLO0 XLON 557 293.00 13:44:23 00075515476TRLO0 XLON 365 293.00 13:44:23 00075515477TRLO0 XLON 846 292.60 13:45:35 00075515524TRLO0 XLON 10 292.60 13:45:35 00075515525TRLO0 XLON 637 292.80 13:47:22 00075515606TRLO0 XLON 315 292.80 13:47:22 00075515607TRLO0 XLON 377 292.60 13:47:23 00075515608TRLO0 XLON 632 292.60 13:47:23 00075515609TRLO0 XLON 976 292.00 13:51:39 00075515706TRLO0 XLON 826 292.00 13:51:39 00075515707TRLO0 XLON 783 291.80 13:51:39 00075515708TRLO0 XLON 157 291.80 13:51:39 00075515709TRLO0 XLON 1004 291.00 13:55:43 00075515808TRLO0 XLON 232 291.20 14:09:46 00075516259TRLO0 XLON 133 291.20 14:09:46 00075516260TRLO0 XLON 110 291.20 14:09:46 00075516261TRLO0 XLON 895 290.80 14:10:01 00075516274TRLO0 XLON 500 290.80 14:10:01 00075516275TRLO0 XLON 436 290.80 14:10:01 00075516276TRLO0 XLON 904 290.80 14:10:01 00075516277TRLO0 XLON 545 293.60 14:30:07 00075516935TRLO0 XLON 870 293.60 14:30:07 00075516936TRLO0 XLON 41 293.60 14:30:07 00075516937TRLO0 XLON 868 293.20 14:30:14 00075516940TRLO0 XLON 146 294.00 14:32:21 00075517063TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

537 294.40 14:33:27 00075517176TRLO0 XLON 956 295.80 14:36:46 00075517336TRLO0 XLON 1281 295.40 14:36:47 00075517337TRLO0 XLON 515 294.80 14:40:15 00075517430TRLO0 XLON 964 294.80 14:40:15 00075517431TRLO0 XLON 318 294.80 14:40:15 00075517432TRLO0 XLON 300 294.00 14:47:17 00075517690TRLO0 XLON 916 294.00 14:47:17 00075517691TRLO0 XLON 698 294.00 14:47:17 00075517692TRLO0 XLON 1083 294.00 14:47:17 00075517693TRLO0 XLON 189 295.60 15:05:29 00075518620TRLO0 XLON 649 295.60 15:05:29 00075518621TRLO0 XLON 853 296.00 15:07:34 00075518788TRLO0 XLON 878 296.00 15:11:05 00075519269TRLO0 XLON 980 296.00 15:11:05 00075519270TRLO0 XLON 914 295.60 15:11:06 00075519271TRLO0 XLON 1096 295.60 15:11:06 00075519273TRLO0 XLON 600 295.80 15:16:32 00075519524TRLO0 XLON 866 295.80 15:16:32 00075519525TRLO0 XLON 519 294.80 15:18:35 00075519639TRLO0 XLON 944 294.80 15:18:35 00075519640TRLO0 XLON 1202 295.40 15:26:35 00075519999TRLO0 XLON 898 295.20 15:26:35 00075519998TRLO0 XLON 18 295.20 15:26:35 00075520000TRLO0 XLON 957 294.80 15:28:34 00075520109TRLO0 XLON 391 294.80 15:28:34 00075520110TRLO0 XLON 451 294.80 15:28:34 00075520111TRLO0 XLON 1529 294.20 15:39:56 00075520769TRLO0 XLON 937 294.20 15:39:56 00075520770TRLO0 XLON 949 294.20 15:50:28 00075521336TRLO0 XLON 947 293.80 15:53:28 00075521511TRLO0 XLON 308 294.20 15:53:28 00075521512TRLO0 XLON 282 294.20 15:53:28 00075521513TRLO0 XLON 144 294.20 15:53:28 00075521514TRLO0 XLON 85 294.20 15:53:28 00075521515TRLO0 XLON 55 294.20 15:53:28 00075521516TRLO0 XLON 22 293.20 15:55:45 00075521677TRLO0 XLON 881 293.20 15:55:45 00075521678TRLO0 XLON 82 293.80 16:04:26 00075521934TRLO0 XLON 146 293.80 16:04:26 00075521935TRLO0 XLON 146 293.80 16:04:26 00075521936TRLO0 XLON 1147 293.20 16:05:05 00075522026TRLO0 XLON 300 293.20 16:05:05 00075522027TRLO0 XLON 544 293.20 16:05:05 00075522028TRLO0 XLON 123 293.00 16:06:34 00075522086TRLO0 XLON 217 293.00 16:06:39 00075522096TRLO0 XLON 679 293.00 16:06:39 00075522097TRLO0 XLON 891 292.80 16:08:09 00075522168TRLO0 XLON 940 293.40 16:13:56 00075522495TRLO0 XLON 708 293.60 16:18:41 00075522769TRLO0 XLON 283 293.60 16:18:41 00075522770TRLO0 XLON 1452 294.20 16:23:11 00075523140TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 390431 EQS News ID: 2144906 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2144906&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)