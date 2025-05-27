Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
27.05.25 | 08:01
3,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,80009:38
Dow Jones News
27.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
71 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            304.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            290.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            296.0195p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,837,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,209,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 296.0195

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
888                302.20      08:51:30          00075504165TRLO0      XLON 
200                302.20      09:19:49          00075504969TRLO0      XLON 
281                302.20      09:19:49          00075504970TRLO0      XLON 
500                301.80      09:21:07          00075505005TRLO0      XLON 
474                301.80      09:21:07          00075505006TRLO0      XLON 
28                302.00      09:31:44          00075505249TRLO0      XLON 
25                302.00      09:32:12          00075505259TRLO0      XLON 
149                302.00      09:32:12          00075505260TRLO0      XLON 
18                302.00      09:33:24          00075505293TRLO0      XLON 
861                304.00      09:54:12          00075505938TRLO0      XLON 
100                304.00      09:54:29          00075505942TRLO0      XLON 
300                304.00      09:54:29          00075505943TRLO0      XLON 
151                304.00      09:54:29          00075505944TRLO0      XLON 
1023               303.20      10:07:32          00075506245TRLO0      XLON 
147                302.60      10:28:47          00075506826TRLO0      XLON 
696                302.60      10:28:47          00075506827TRLO0      XLON 
982                302.60      10:28:58          00075506837TRLO0      XLON 
28                302.80      10:36:43          00075506992TRLO0      XLON 
20                302.80      10:38:23          00075507019TRLO0      XLON 
22                302.80      10:40:03          00075507056TRLO0      XLON 
7                 302.80      10:45:03          00075507168TRLO0      XLON 
92                303.60      10:46:59          00075507207TRLO0      XLON 
761                303.60      10:46:59          00075507208TRLO0      XLON 
9                 304.20      10:58:09          00075507476TRLO0      XLON 
951                304.80      11:04:17          00075507566TRLO0      XLON 
951                304.40      11:06:05          00075507620TRLO0      XLON 
400                303.20      11:31:00          00075508231TRLO0      XLON 
746                303.20      11:31:00          00075508232TRLO0      XLON 
500                303.60      11:50:49          00075508927TRLO0      XLON 
529                303.60      11:50:49          00075508928TRLO0      XLON 
908                303.60      11:52:01          00075508944TRLO0      XLON 
990                304.20      12:19:55          00075509744TRLO0      XLON 
1015               303.60      12:44:01          00075510482TRLO0      XLON 
864                303.60      12:44:01          00075510505TRLO0      XLON 
1000               298.40      12:48:17          00075511179TRLO0      XLON 
908                296.60      12:48:57          00075511394TRLO0      XLON 
1003               295.80      12:56:31          00075512176TRLO0      XLON 
904                292.40      13:06:08          00075513356TRLO0      XLON 
891                290.20      13:21:39          00075514544TRLO0      XLON 
971                293.20      13:37:18          00075515253TRLO0      XLON 
1598               293.00      13:41:58          00075515378TRLO0      XLON 
104                293.00      13:41:59          00075515379TRLO0      XLON 
70                293.00      13:42:06          00075515382TRLO0      XLON 
557                293.00      13:44:23          00075515476TRLO0      XLON 
365                293.00      13:44:23          00075515477TRLO0      XLON 
846                292.60      13:45:35          00075515524TRLO0      XLON 
10                292.60      13:45:35          00075515525TRLO0      XLON 
637                292.80      13:47:22          00075515606TRLO0      XLON 
315                292.80      13:47:22          00075515607TRLO0      XLON 
377                292.60      13:47:23          00075515608TRLO0      XLON 
632                292.60      13:47:23          00075515609TRLO0      XLON 
976                292.00      13:51:39          00075515706TRLO0      XLON 
826                292.00      13:51:39          00075515707TRLO0      XLON 
783                291.80      13:51:39          00075515708TRLO0      XLON 
157                291.80      13:51:39          00075515709TRLO0      XLON 
1004               291.00      13:55:43          00075515808TRLO0      XLON 
232                291.20      14:09:46          00075516259TRLO0      XLON 
133                291.20      14:09:46          00075516260TRLO0      XLON 
110                291.20      14:09:46          00075516261TRLO0      XLON 
895                290.80      14:10:01          00075516274TRLO0      XLON 
500                290.80      14:10:01          00075516275TRLO0      XLON 
436                290.80      14:10:01          00075516276TRLO0      XLON 
904                290.80      14:10:01          00075516277TRLO0      XLON 
545                293.60      14:30:07          00075516935TRLO0      XLON 
870                293.60      14:30:07          00075516936TRLO0      XLON 
41                293.60      14:30:07          00075516937TRLO0      XLON 
868                293.20      14:30:14          00075516940TRLO0      XLON 
146                294.00      14:32:21          00075517063TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

537                294.40      14:33:27          00075517176TRLO0      XLON 
956                295.80      14:36:46          00075517336TRLO0      XLON 
1281               295.40      14:36:47          00075517337TRLO0      XLON 
515                294.80      14:40:15          00075517430TRLO0      XLON 
964                294.80      14:40:15          00075517431TRLO0      XLON 
318                294.80      14:40:15          00075517432TRLO0      XLON 
300                294.00      14:47:17          00075517690TRLO0      XLON 
916                294.00      14:47:17          00075517691TRLO0      XLON 
698                294.00      14:47:17          00075517692TRLO0      XLON 
1083               294.00      14:47:17          00075517693TRLO0      XLON 
189                295.60      15:05:29          00075518620TRLO0      XLON 
649                295.60      15:05:29          00075518621TRLO0      XLON 
853                296.00      15:07:34          00075518788TRLO0      XLON 
878                296.00      15:11:05          00075519269TRLO0      XLON 
980                296.00      15:11:05          00075519270TRLO0      XLON 
914                295.60      15:11:06          00075519271TRLO0      XLON 
1096               295.60      15:11:06          00075519273TRLO0      XLON 
600                295.80      15:16:32          00075519524TRLO0      XLON 
866                295.80      15:16:32          00075519525TRLO0      XLON 
519                294.80      15:18:35          00075519639TRLO0      XLON 
944                294.80      15:18:35          00075519640TRLO0      XLON 
1202               295.40      15:26:35          00075519999TRLO0      XLON 
898                295.20      15:26:35          00075519998TRLO0      XLON 
18                295.20      15:26:35          00075520000TRLO0      XLON 
957                294.80      15:28:34          00075520109TRLO0      XLON 
391                294.80      15:28:34          00075520110TRLO0      XLON 
451                294.80      15:28:34          00075520111TRLO0      XLON 
1529               294.20      15:39:56          00075520769TRLO0      XLON 
937                294.20      15:39:56          00075520770TRLO0      XLON 
949                294.20      15:50:28          00075521336TRLO0      XLON 
947                293.80      15:53:28          00075521511TRLO0      XLON 
308                294.20      15:53:28          00075521512TRLO0      XLON 
282                294.20      15:53:28          00075521513TRLO0      XLON 
144                294.20      15:53:28          00075521514TRLO0      XLON 
85                294.20      15:53:28          00075521515TRLO0      XLON 
55                294.20      15:53:28          00075521516TRLO0      XLON 
22                293.20      15:55:45          00075521677TRLO0      XLON 
881                293.20      15:55:45          00075521678TRLO0      XLON 
82                293.80      16:04:26          00075521934TRLO0      XLON 
146                293.80      16:04:26          00075521935TRLO0      XLON 
146                293.80      16:04:26          00075521936TRLO0      XLON 
1147               293.20      16:05:05          00075522026TRLO0      XLON 
300                293.20      16:05:05          00075522027TRLO0      XLON 
544                293.20      16:05:05          00075522028TRLO0      XLON 
123                293.00      16:06:34          00075522086TRLO0      XLON 
217                293.00      16:06:39          00075522096TRLO0      XLON 
679                293.00      16:06:39          00075522097TRLO0      XLON 
891                292.80      16:08:09          00075522168TRLO0      XLON 
940                293.40      16:13:56          00075522495TRLO0      XLON 
708                293.60      16:18:41          00075522769TRLO0      XLON 
283                293.60      16:18:41          00075522770TRLO0      XLON 
1452               294.20      16:23:11          00075523140TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  390431 
EQS News ID:  2144906 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2144906&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
