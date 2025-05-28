K33 AB: K33 Publishes Interim Report for Q1 2025

Continued growth while investing for the future

Q1 was another strong quarter for K33, with revenue reaching 450M SEK - a 20% increase from the previous quarter and a 200% rise compared to Q1 2024. In parallel, K33 onboarded its first bank as a corporate client and began developing a "brokerage-as-a-service" model, laying the foundation for future growth.



The full report for Q1 2025 is available on k33.com/ir/reports.

Highlights

Another Record-Breaking Quarter K33 achieved 450M SEK in revenue in Q1, a 20% increase from Q4 2024, and a 200% growth from Q1 2024.

Faster Fiat Transactions and Upcoming Features Instantaneous bank deposits are live, giving clients round-the-clock access to markets. Smart limit orders are in final testing.

Onboarding Partners K33 has onboarded its first bank as a corporate client and is in the process of developing its first "brokerage-as-a-service" model, laying the foundation for future growth.

Divestment of Finpeers SA K33 sold its entire stake in Finpeers SA for approx. 1.64M SEK, generating a 780K SEK profit. The sale supports our focus on core operations and strengthens balance sheet liquidity.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy (Subsequent event) K33 is ready to launch a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy - a transformative move intended to strengthen our financial position and unlock new product capabilities



First quarter of 2025

-compared to the first quarter of 2024-

Group revenue increased to 450,165 kSEK (151,658)

EBITDA amounted to -2,692 kSEK (4,189)

EBIT amounted to -4,586 kSEK (2,007)

The result for the period amounted to -4,033 kSEK (5,538)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.000 (0.001)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -0.000 (0.001)

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33, comments:

"Q1 was another strong quarter for K33. We achieved 20% revenue growth quarter-over-quarter, despite a decline in overall crypto market activity. In addition, K33 is now set to take a major step forward with the launch of our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, laying the foundation for significant product expansion"

Webcast presentation

The company will hold a webcast presentation today at 08:00 CET, during which CEO Torbjørn Bull Jenssen will present the report. Investors, analysts, and media are invited to follow the webcast.



Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250527_2/

No pre-registration is needed for the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.



About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

