American Resources Corporation: American Resources and ReElement Technologies Expand Long-Term Antimony Refining Contract

ReElement has successfully demonstrated advanced refining capabilities achieving >99.7% pure antimony(III) sulfide from antimony ore (stibnite)

The tolling agreement has been extended from five years to ten years, strengthening ReElement's position to supply both commercial and defense markets with high-purity antimony(III) sulfide and antimony(III) oxide

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its portfolio company, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, is pleased to announce the expansion of their previously announced antimony tolling agreement. Under the updated terms, ReElement will refine shipments of stibnite ore at its central Indiana refining facilities into of ultra-pure antimony(iii) sulfide or antimony(iii) oxide. The purified and refined antimony products will serve both domestic defense and commercial industries at market index-based pricing, while the extended 10-year term - with automatic renewals - supports long-term supply agreements. Initial tolling revenues from the first phase of contracted volumes are projected to exceed $29 million annually, with substantial growth potential aligned with rising domestic demand.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation commented, "Through close collaboration with our partners, we collectively recognized that extending the contract duration delivers greater value for all stakeholders - including our commercial and defense customers. Antimony plays a critical role in a wide range of applications, from lead-acid batteries to munitions, and represents a highly economical product for us to refine using our advanced, proven technologies. As we ramp up initial antimony refining capacity at our Marion, Indiana facility - and evaluate additional sites both domestically and internationally - we're confident in our ability to scale this agreement and expand into additional feedstock opportunities."

Antimony(III) oxide and Antimony(III) sulfide are the most commercially significant compounds of antimony and are found in various ore bodies. In 2023, the global Antimony(III) oxide market was valued at approximately $852 million and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% through 2034, reaching an estimated $1.43 billion. Antimony is primarily used in ammunition, missiles, flame retardants, batteries, and solar panels.

On December 3rd, 2024 China announced a ban on exports of the critical minerals such as Gallium, Germanium and Antimony to the United States, following export restrictions on antimony in September, 2024. These critical minerals have widespread roles in military applications, and the ban further escalated trade tensions just a day after Washington D.C.'s latest crackdown on China's semiconductor sector.

The antimony ore partnership is initially commencing at approximately 500 metric tons per month of stibnite ore for processing and refinement at ReElement, with the ability to significantly expand such volumes based on market demand.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

