WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 08:02
0,342 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Interim Report Q1 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), (ticker: OPTI) today published its Interim Report for Q1 2025 (January - March 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q1 2025

  • OptiCept Reports Strong Interim Results from Project in South Africa
  • OptiCept Signs Agreement with One of the World's Largest Forestry and Paper Producers
  • Breakthrough Order for OptiCept in Chile
  • OptiCept Increases Cultivation Efficiency for Pine
  • Henrik Nettersand Appointed as CFO of OptiCept

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

  • OptiCept receives key order from existing customer in Spain
  • OptiCept Technologies AB publishes annual report for 2024
  • OptiCept granted a new patent for the treatment of liquid food products
  • OptiCept secures 37 MSEK in financing - aiming for positive cash flow and broad commercial expansion
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*Q1 (Jan-Mar)Q1 (Jan-Mar)
20252024
Net revenue**8 1995 909
Operating Income-15 008-16 457
Result for the period-15 962-14 804
Open orders, gross***42 25830 819
Reported EBITDA-12 415-11 495
Net result for the period375 397382 842
Cash & cash equivalents6 88311 867
Equity346 425350 687
Equity ratio (%)92%92%
Average number of shares in the period62 769 68342 205 176
Number of shares at the end of the period62 769 68342 205 176
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)-0,25-0,35
Cash flow from operating activities-10 229-9 653
Total Cash flow-14 794-2 248

"The first quarter of the year has been eventful, with significant progress. OptiCept continues to take decisive steps toward commercialization across all business areas", comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-29 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
