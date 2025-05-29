OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Interim Report Q1 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), (ticker: OPTI) today published its Interim Report for Q1 2025 (January - March 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q1 2025

OptiCept Reports Strong Interim Results from Project in South Africa

OptiCept Signs Agreement with One of the World's Largest Forestry and Paper Producers

Breakthrough Order for OptiCept in Chile

OptiCept Increases Cultivation Efficiency for Pine

Henrik Nettersand Appointed as CFO of OptiCept

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

OptiCept receives key order from existing customer in Spain

OptiCept Technologies AB publishes annual report for 2024

OptiCept granted a new patent for the treatment of liquid food products

OptiCept secures 37 MSEK in financing - aiming for positive cash flow and broad commercial expansion

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q1 (Jan-Mar) Q1 (Jan-Mar) 2025 2024 Net revenue** 8 199 5 909 Operating Income -15 008 -16 457 Result for the period -15 962 -14 804 Open orders, gross*** 42 258 30 819 Reported EBITDA -12 415 -11 495 Net result for the period 375 397 382 842 Cash & cash equivalents 6 883 11 867 Equity 346 425 350 687 Equity ratio (%) 92% 92% Average number of shares in the period 62 769 683 42 205 176 Number of shares at the end of the period 62 769 683 42 205 176 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,25 -0,35 Cash flow from operating activities -10 229 -9 653 Total Cash flow -14 794 -2 248

"The first quarter of the year has been eventful, with significant progress. OptiCept continues to take decisive steps toward commercialization across all business areas", comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

