OptiCept Technologies AB: New Order from Spain - OptiCept Continues to Gain Ground in the Olive Oil Industry

OptiCept Technologies (publ) has received a new order valued at approximately SEK 2 million for its patented CEPT® system optimized for olive oil extraction from an olive oil producer in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain's second-largest olive-producing region after Andalusia.

The system is scheduled for delivery and installation ahead of the 2025 harvest season. It is specifically designed to enhance both yield and quality in olive oil extraction using Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) - an advanced technology that improves efficiency and performance in food processing.

"We are seeing clearly increasing demand for our CEPT® technology within the olive oil sector, and we are pleased to now establish a presence in Castilla-La Mancha. The region is strategically important and complements our growing customer base in Andalusia," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

The customer is a family-owned company based in central Spain, with strong local roots and a clear ambition to modernize its production through sustainable, technology-driven innovation. Today, their olive oils are exported to 14 countries worldwide.

