Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:05
0,327 Euro
+5,48 % +0,017
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
OptiCept Technologies AB: New Order from Spain - OptiCept Continues to Gain Ground in the Olive Oil Industry

OptiCept Technologies (publ) has received a new order valued at approximately SEK 2 million for its patented CEPT® system optimized for olive oil extraction from an olive oil producer in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain's second-largest olive-producing region after Andalusia.

The system is scheduled for delivery and installation ahead of the 2025 harvest season. It is specifically designed to enhance both yield and quality in olive oil extraction using Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) - an advanced technology that improves efficiency and performance in food processing.

"We are seeing clearly increasing demand for our CEPT® technology within the olive oil sector, and we are pleased to now establish a presence in Castilla-La Mancha. The region is strategically important and complements our growing customer base in Andalusia," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

The customer is a family-owned company based in central Spain, with strong local roots and a clear ambition to modernize its production through sustainable, technology-driven innovation. Today, their olive oils are exported to 14 countries worldwide.

More detailed insights into the market potential and OptiCept's strategy within the olive oil segment can be found in the report OPTINSIGHTS: OLIVE OIL, available here:

https://investor.opticept.se/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Optinsights-Olivolja.pdf

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
