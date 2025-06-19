Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 08:02
0,346 Euro
+1,77 % +0,006
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2025 09:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept: Strong end to the week - new orders totaling SEK 10 million

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) can summarize a strong week with total order intake of approximately SEK 10 million.


Two major orders in the olive segment, each worth SEK 3 million, were finalized late Thursday evening. Earlier in the week, a strategic agreement was also signed with Dole in the juice segment, one of the world's leading fresh food companies, which is investing SEK 4 million in the company's CEPT® technology.

Both the olive segment and the collaboration with Dole involve the implementation of OptiCept's technology to optimize extraction processes and reduce waste - profitable investments for customers and important factors in the food industry's green transition.

"We are in an intense and very exciting phase of our development. It is clear that the food industry sees the value in our technology. The fact that both new and established players are choosing to invest in our solutions is a testament to our long-term work in building credibility, strong references, and a solid pipeline. We are at the beginning of a journey with great international potential," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept.

Read more about this week's orders here:

OptiCept receives order for CEPT® system for olive oil extraction from leading Portuguese producer

New order from Spain: OptiCept's CEPT® technology chosen for olive oil extraction

OptiCept Receives Order from Dole Worth 4 MSEK

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

