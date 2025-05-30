

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced 96-week data for fenebrutinib showing that patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis maintained no disability progression and low levels of disease activity for up to two years. The latest results were from the Phase II FENopta open-label extension study.



'These data show that patients treated with fenebrutinib experienced an annualised relapse rate equal to one relapse every 17 years and no observed disability progression up to two years,' said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



Three Phase III clinical trials for fenebrutinib in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis are ongoing. The first data from these studies are expected at the end of 2025.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News