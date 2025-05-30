RedChip Companies, Inc.: Nexalin and FatPipe Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL) and FatPipe, Inc. (Nasdaq:FATN) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, May 31, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NXL: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nxl_access

FATN: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fatn_access

In an exclusive interview, Nexalin CEO Mark White appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insight into the Company's growing clinical data supporting its non-invasive, frequency-based deep brain stimulation device, as well as progress on its new Gen-3 HALO Clarity & Virtual Clinic model. Nexalin's solutions have shown clinically meaningful improvements in treating conditions such as insomnia, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries - conditions that affect millions but have limited effective treatments - positioning Nexalin as an emerging leader in a market poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $537 billion by 2030.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is transforming enterprise connectivity through its patented, software-defined networking technologies. With a product suite spanning SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Network Monitoring Services (NMS), FatPipe enables over 2,500 customers - including government agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare providers - to unify, secure, and optimize their networks across cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. Dr. Bhaskar highlights FatPipe's robust financial performance, including $17.9 million in revenue and $4.4 million in net income for fiscal 2024, and outlines the company's growth strategy focused on global expansion, product innovation, and deepening its high-margin, subscription-based revenue model. Positioned at the intersection of three multi-billion-dollar markets and operating as a "Rule of 40" business, FatPipe offers investors a compelling blend of profitability, scalability, and exposure to the accelerating digital infrastructure megatrend.

NXL and FATN are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipeinc.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

To learn more, visit www.fatpipeinc.com or contact sales321@fatpipeinc.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

