American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Joins Ivy Tech Community College as Workforce Development Partner Through U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Grant

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its portfolio company, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery and defense elements, is proud to announce its partnership with Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana ("Ivy Tech") as part of a workforce development initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) Grant Program.

The initiative, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration, is designed to strengthen the talent pipeline for emerging industries by expanding access to registered apprenticeship programs, particularly in underserved communities.

As a workforce partner, ReElement Technologies will contribute to the program in the following ways:

Promoting Apprenticeship Opportunities: ReElement will work alongside Ivy Tech and its statewide partners to promote awareness and participation in registered apprenticeship programs across Indiana, with a strong focus on outreach to underserved populations.

Training and Talent Development: ReElement will support Ivy Tech in the training and upskilling of individuals, ensuring a robust pipeline of highly skilled talent tailored to the needs of Indiana's growing advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors.

Labor Market Strategy Support: The company will play an active role in helping define the labor market's skills needs, aligning apprenticeship curricula with real-world employer demands and workforce readiness standards.

Workforce Engagement and Support: ReElement will engage with apprentices throughout the program to improve employment-related skills, reduce barriers to entry, and ensure successful career outcomes.

Steven Frankowski, Controller of ReElement Technologies commented, "This partnership is a powerful step forward in developing a sustainable, skilled workforce that supports U.S. critical mineral independence. By working with Ivy Tech and the Department of Labor, we are not only investing in our future workforce, but we are also directly contributing to America's industrial leadership through the Make More in America initiative."

This strategic collaboration will support ReElement's cutting-edge refining processes for producing ultra-pure critical mineral products used in next-generation technologies. The program will also help meet the growing workforce demand at ReElement's Indiana-based refining facilities, which serve both the commercial and national defense markets.

This new grant award builds upon ReElement's previously announced partnership with Ivy Tech, further solidifying their joint commitment to training the next generation of high-tech manufacturing talent. More information on the original partnership can be found here.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, long- and short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The College provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

