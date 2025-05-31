

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced detailed analyses from the Phase 3 C-POST trial, which evaluated PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab)in patients with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma after surgery.



The results include additional data for the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) and the first presentation of key secondary endpoint outcomes.



The Phase 3 C-POST trial demonstrates that cemiplimab is a highly active therapy in high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, with clinically meaningful outcomes across primary and secondary endpoints and exceptionally low rates of locoregional and distant recurrence.



The company noted that Libtayo demonstrated a 68% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death, the primary endpoint of the trial. Libtayo also demonstrated 80% and 65% reductions in the risk of locoregional and distant recurrence, respectively, compared to placebo.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News