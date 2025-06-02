Tecnotree Corporation: Inside Information - Tecnotree and Tata Communications partner for Digital BSS rollout on MOVE platform across Europe, APAC and India

Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2025 at 12:40 EEST

Background

Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree") provides new update to Tecnotree's inside-information release of 29 April 2025 at 14:30 EEST titled "Inside Information - Tecnotree secures a multi-million-euro order from global private network service provider for Tecnotree Digital BSS rollout in the Netherlands." Following today's public announcement by Tata Communications Limited on LinkedIn, Tecnotree can disclose the customer identity, duration and scope details.

Customer: Tata Communications Limited

Value & Term: The contract value is below 10% of Tecnotree's revenue in the previous financial year.

Scope: Deployment of Tecnotree's cloud-native Digital BSS Suite on the MOVE platform across Europe (Netherlands), also APAC and India

Commencement: Roll-out began Q1?2025; support and maintenance until 2030

Guidance: No change to FY?2025 financial guidance

