WKN: A40BGL | ISIN: FI4000570890 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TT0
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 09:16
3,325 Euro
-6,34 % -0,225
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 11:40 Uhr
Tecnotree Corporation: Inside Information - Tecnotree and Tata Communications partner for Digital BSS rollout on MOVE platform across Europe, APAC and India

Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2025 at 12:40 EEST

Background

Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree") provides new update to Tecnotree's inside-information release of 29 April 2025 at 14:30 EEST titled "Inside Information - Tecnotree secures a multi-million-euro order from global private network service provider for Tecnotree Digital BSS rollout in the Netherlands." Following today's public announcement by Tata Communications Limited on LinkedIn, Tecnotree can disclose the customer identity, duration and scope details.

  • Customer: Tata Communications Limited

  • Value & Term: The contract value is below 10% of Tecnotree's revenue in the previous financial year.

  • Scope: Deployment of Tecnotree's cloud-native Digital BSS Suite on the MOVE platform across Europe (Netherlands), also APAC and India

  • Commencement: Roll-out began Q1?2025; support and maintenance until 2030

  • Guidance: No change to FY?2025 financial guidance

Further information
Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree:

Tecnotree is a global provider of AIML and digital solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
