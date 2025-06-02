Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF), Focused on developing its Cheechoo Gold Discover., is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Sirios Resources Inc.'s management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering."

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100%-owned Cheechoo Gold Project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

About: THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

