American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Participation in June Industry Conferences

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced their participation in several key industry conferences throughout June. Company leaders will be presenting, leading discussions, and meeting with customers, investors, and strategic partners.

2025 Building Bridges: Indiana - Africa Innovation Pipeline

Dates: June 2-5, 2025

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

As a subset of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress Indiana 2025, ReElement Technologies Corporation's Steven Frankowski will meet with key stakeholders and attend The Business and Philanthropy Networking event hosted by Elevate Ventures and JP Morgan Chase on June 4.

Mr. Frankowski commented, "The opportunity to meet directly with key business and government leaders comes at an infection point for ReElement Technologies. With our recent announcements including the direct anchor investment from Novarre Holdings, a leading African investment fund, and our workforce development program with Ivy Tech - we are committed to driving innovation and efficiencies across the critical mineral supply chain through Indiana.

To reach out to Steven for meetings please reach out via LinkedIn

2025 Honeywell Users Group Americas Conference

Dates: June 9-11 2025

Location: San Antonio, Texas

As part of the conference theme, Empowering Change, Securing Tomorrow, Kirk Taylor CPA, CFO of American Resources Corporation, will participate in two key sessions:

Roundtable: " From Risk to Resilience: What Energy Transition Means for every Sector "

Panel Lead: "Power Scarcity Challenges"

Mr. Taylor commented, "The theme of this year's Users Group - Empowering Change and Securing Tomorrow - aligns directly with ReElement's mission of creating a sustainable, domestic supply chain for battery, magnet and defense metals. I'm honored to contribute to Honeywell's thought leadership network and ecosystem."

To request a meeting during the event to discuss battery or magnet recycling, and advanced critical mineral refining, please reach out via LinkedIn

Silicon Valley Mineral-X Forum, 2025

Dates: June 17-18, 2025.

Location:Stanford University, Stanford California

This innovation-focused forum brings together leaders exploring new technologies for a resilient and sustainable critical mineral supply chain - from mineral exploration to processing, supported by data science and decision modeling.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending.

Critical Minerals Forum:

Dates: June 26, 2025

Location: New York, New York

This forum convenes critical mineral stakeholders across mining, processing, manufacturing, finance, and government to promote transparency and resilience in supply chains.

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-Founder and Director of ReElement Technologies will be attending and participating in several one-on-one meetings

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corp will be attending and participating on a panel discussions

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here

