

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced positive results from the Phase III IMforte study of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) as a first-line maintenance treatment for people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), following induction therapy with carboplatin, etoposide and Tecentriq.



The data showed that the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 46% and the risk of death by 27%, compared to Tecentriq maintenance therapy alone. Safety was consistent with the known safety profiles of Tecentriq and lurbinectedin.



From the point of randomization, the median overall survival (OS) for the Tecentriq plus lurbinectedin regimen was 13.2 months versus 10.6 months for Tecentriq alone. Median progression-free survival (PFS) by independent assessment was 5.4 months versus 2.1 months, respectively. No new safety signals were observed, the company said.



The trial is sponsored by Genentech and co-funded by Jazz Pharmaceuticals.



