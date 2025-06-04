Anzeige
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299
Elanders AB: Elanders raises climate ambitions

Elanders has submitted the group's climate targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation and approval. In conjunction with this, Elanders has decided on new climate targets.

Elanders commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations (scope 1 and 2) by 50 percent by 2030, compared to the base year 2021. For the value chain (scope 3), emissions will be reduced by 25 percent by 2030, compared to the base year 2022. The long-term goal is to achieve net-zero emissions in all scopes by 2050.

Since 2021, Elanders has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions in its own operations by 23 percent. In the value chain, emissions have decreased by 12 percent since 2022. To achieve the climate targets, Elanders drives initiatives focusing on the transition to renewable energy, the use of circular materials, energy efficiency improvements, and the transition to fossil-free vehicles.

"We are proud to present our revised climate targets and that we have submitted them for validation to SBTi. This is an important step in our efforts to reduce our climate impact and build a more sustainable business," says Magnus Nilsson, CEO and President of Elanders Group.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a global initiative that supports organizations and companies in setting science-based climate targets to achieve the Paris Agreement's goal of a maximum of 1.5 degrees global warming. Having climate targets validated by SBTi means that they are independently reviewed and scientifically based, which creates transparency and credibility.

For more information, contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
John Nyberg, Director Group Sustainability, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2025-06-04 Elanders press release - Elanders raises climate ambitions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a89e1ea-68ed-4d25-b9c3-e137e672244d)

