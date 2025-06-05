Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) 31 May 2025 461 972 481 461 972 481 461 849 095

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme with a share capital 4,619,722.71 euros

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

