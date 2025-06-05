Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Cancellation of MOU with Aviation Unlimited

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), an innovative blockchain development and emerging technologies company, today announced the cancellation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aviation Unlimited. The company was unable to conclude the transaction with Aviation Unlimited and has determined that pursuing other opportunities aligns better with its strategic objectives and shareholder interests.

"While we initially considered a partnership with Aviation Unlimited, we believe that our current initiatives present far greater potential for value creation and shareholder returns," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "Our focus remains on pioneering innovative platforms and assets that leverage the latest in blockchain and digital technology."

Silver Scott has recently launched several transformative projects, including:

  • Tokenizing Real World Assets (RWAs): Creating new opportunities for liquidity and investment diversification.

  • TrustNFT.io: A secure and trusted platform designed to facilitate secure digital asset management and transactions.

  • AffordableTelehealthPlan.com: An accessible telehealth service aimed at expanding healthcare access to all US patients.

Silver Scott remains committed to its mission of innovation and shareholder value maximization. The company will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that align with its core strengths and long-term vision.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a diversified resource and technology company focused on creating innovative solutions that leverage blockchain, digital assets, and affordable healthcare solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Fine
Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
908-356-9852
stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-inc.-announces-cancellation-of-mou-with-aviation-u-1035791

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.