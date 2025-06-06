Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Launches Beta Version of YourCryptoETF.com

Innovative Platform Set to Democratize Access to Cryptocurrency ETFs

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) ("the Company"), a forward-thinking health and technology company, is thrilled to announce the beta launch of YourCryptoETF.com, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to simplify and enhance investor access to cryptocurrency and create their own Crypto ETFs.

As the demand for regulated, transparent, and diversified cryptocurrency investment vehicles grows, YourCryptoETF.com positions itself as a user-friendly hub for both retail and institutional investors. The beta release continues the milestones reached in Silver Scott Mines' strategic expansion into fintech and digital asset solutions.

Key Features of YourCryptoETF.com Beta Version:

Educational Resources: Comprehensive guides on cryptocurrency ETFs, regulatory insights, and market trends.

Portfolio Tools: Beta users can explore simulated ETF performance tracking and risk assessment modules.

Regulatory Compliance: KYC and AML regulations followed

Community Feedback Integration: Users are encouraged to shape the platform's evolution through beta testing feedback.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc., stated, "The beta launch of YourCryptoETF.com underscores our commitment to bridging traditional investing with the digital asset revolution. By providing intuitive tools and reliable data, we empower investors to navigate the crypto ETF landscape with confidence. This is just the beginning of our vision to make next-generation financial products accessible to all."

The Company invites interested users to join the beta testing phase at www.YourCryptoETF.com. Participants will gain early access to platform features and opportunities to influence future developments.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified company focused on strategic developing disruptive technologies, including blockchain, fintech and healthcare innovations. Learn more at www.SilverScottMines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-inc.-launches-beta-version-of-yourcryptoetf.com-1036245