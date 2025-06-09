Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
09.06.25 | 08:07
3,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,88009:20
Dow Jones News
09.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            28,074 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            293.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            297.6437p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,342,166 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,704,284.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,074

Volume weighted average price (pence): 297.6437

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
499                295.80      08:26:42          00075674801TRLO0      XLON 
319                295.80      08:26:42          00075674802TRLO0      XLON 
1094               293.80      08:50:41          00075675209TRLO0      XLON 
784                293.60      08:54:22          00075675294TRLO0      XLON 
784                293.00      09:01:01          00075675417TRLO0      XLON 
810                293.80      09:31:11          00075676001TRLO0      XLON 
785                293.80      09:31:11          00075676002TRLO0      XLON 
166                293.80      09:36:00          00075676103TRLO0      XLON 
706                293.80      09:36:00          00075676104TRLO0      XLON 
200                293.60      09:37:43          00075676141TRLO0      XLON 
64                293.60      09:38:47          00075676167TRLO0      XLON 
1252               294.80      09:40:39          00075676245TRLO0      XLON 
463                294.60      09:40:41          00075676246TRLO0      XLON 
449                294.60      09:40:41          00075676247TRLO0      XLON 
70                294.60      09:48:23          00075676369TRLO0      XLON 
858                294.60      09:48:31          00075676379TRLO0      XLON 
229                295.60      09:55:42          00075676537TRLO0      XLON 
41                295.60      09:55:42          00075676538TRLO0      XLON 
814                295.60      10:11:15          00075676957TRLO0      XLON 
333                295.60      10:11:15          00075676958TRLO0      XLON 
610                295.60      10:11:15          00075676959TRLO0      XLON 
62                295.60      10:25:22          00075677204TRLO0      XLON 
22                295.60      10:25:22          00075677205TRLO0      XLON 
858                298.20      10:43:30          00075677654TRLO0      XLON 
830                299.60      10:54:56          00075677890TRLO0      XLON 
780                299.20      10:58:18          00075678002TRLO0      XLON 
95                299.20      11:02:44          00075678185TRLO0      XLON 
733                299.20      11:02:44          00075678186TRLO0      XLON 
599                299.00      11:03:14          00075678192TRLO0      XLON 
331                299.00      11:03:14          00075678193TRLO0      XLON 
33                299.40      11:30:32          00075679057TRLO0      XLON 
1020               299.20      11:40:03          00075679226TRLO0      XLON 
950                299.00      11:40:17          00075679228TRLO0      XLON 
155                299.00      11:40:25          00075679230TRLO0      XLON 
156                299.40      11:45:55          00075679373TRLO0      XLON 
466                299.40      11:45:55          00075679374TRLO0      XLON 
246                299.40      11:46:12          00075679451TRLO0      XLON 
386                299.40      11:46:12          00075679452TRLO0      XLON 
81                299.40      11:46:12          00075679453TRLO0      XLON 
935                300.00      11:50:58          00075679632TRLO0      XLON 
803                300.00      11:51:06          00075679643TRLO0      XLON 
2193               300.00      11:51:06          00075679644TRLO0      XLON 
794                299.00      11:59:45          00075679799TRLO0      XLON 
792                300.60      12:28:56          00075680163TRLO0      XLON 
815                301.00      12:48:18          00075680571TRLO0      XLON 
135                300.40      12:49:18          00075680622TRLO0      XLON 
893                300.40      12:53:17          00075680728TRLO0      XLON 
294                302.20      13:20:12          00075681209TRLO0      XLON 
67                302.00      13:20:12          00075681205TRLO0      XLON 
850                302.00      13:20:12          00075681206TRLO0      XLON 
284                302.00      13:20:12          00075681207TRLO0      XLON 
86                302.00      13:20:12          00075681208TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392060 
EQS News ID:  2152330 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2152330&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.