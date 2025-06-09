Tecnotree, the global pioneer in AI-native Digital BSS and fintech platforms, has announced a major multi-year, multi-country agreement with a Tier-1 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to transform its operations across the United Kingdom and Europe. The deal, valued at USD 19.58 million over five years, positions Tecnotree at the forefront of next-generation MVNO enablement in mature, highly competitive telecom markets.

This engagement will see the full-stack replacement of the MVNO's legacy systems with Tecnotree's composable, cloud-native BSS-an AI-first, TM Forum ODA-aligned platform engineered for speed, scale, and interoperability. Designed to unlock real-time personalization, agile service orchestration, and embedded financial ecosystems, this transformation lays the foundation for the MVNO to compete with intelligence and grow with intent.

The deployment will begin in H2 2025, with revenue recognition expected to commence from the same period, and expanding its footprint in high-potential European markets.

George Glass, CTO, TM Forum, said:

"This announcement exemplifies the kind of agile, AI-native transformation that TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture was created to support. By embracing open standards and composable, cloud-native design, Tecnotree is enabling MVNOs to unlock speed, intelligence, and interoperability at scale. This is the blueprint for how digital service providers can future-proof their operations and thrive in a rapidly evolving ecosystem."

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, said:

"We are not just deploying systems-we are delivering the future. This collaboration represents the new paradigm of telecom transformation: lean, AI-native, ethically governed, and designed for human-centric scale. We see MVNOs not as offshoots, but as bold innovators-and our platform gives them the intelligence infrastructure to lead."

Prianca Ravichander, CMO CCO of Tecnotree, added:

"The MVNO market is entering its next S-curve of growth-driven by AI, composability, and consent-based monetization. With Tecnotree's digital core at the center, we're enabling real-time, value-led engagement across services, networks, and financial touchpoints. This isn't a system swap-it's a strategic reset."

Strategic Technical Highlights:

AI-Native Digital BSS : Microservices architecture enabling modular, scalable service rollouts with Sensa

: Microservices architecture enabling modular, scalable service rollouts with Sensa CVM Real-Time Decisioning : ML-driven orchestration and KPI-governed automation with Moments

: ML-driven orchestration and KPI-governed automation with Moments Composable Intelligence : Unified catalog, agile monetization, and dynamic product creation

: Unified catalog, agile monetization, and dynamic product creation Financial Layer Integration : Built-in Diwa wallet to support loyalty, payments, and inclusion

: Built-in Diwa wallet to support loyalty, payments, and inclusion TM Forum ODA Alignment : Open API ecosystem to accelerate ecosystem partnerships

: Open API ecosystem to accelerate ecosystem partnerships Multi-Country Intelligence Core: Federated platform control with localized adaptability

Tecnotree's expansion into developed MVNO markets is underpinned by an industry-shaping strategy: decoupling infrastructure from innovation, and replacing siloed systems with unified, learning platforms that grow smarter with every interaction.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

