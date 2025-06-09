Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce that a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program has started on the Aquilon gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Sirios' geological team will test thirteen targets with two helicopter supported drill rigs.

The ongoing drilling program is targeting an area of the Aquilon project that has, until now, been little explored, located to the west of the historical gold showings. The growing interest in the western area stems from the recent discovery of gold-in-soils anomalies, revealed during an extensive B-horizon and till sampling campaign conducted across the project in 2023 and 2024. These promising results have been combined with detailed structural and geological interpretations, made possible by a high-resolution drone magnetic survey, the westward extension of which was completed in 2025. The integration of this new data has made it possible to generate several high-potential exploration targets, positioning the western sector of Aquilon as a strategic priority for ongoing work.

The 2,5M$ drilling program is funded by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (Sumitomo), with Sirios as operator. By completing this program, Sumitomo would gain a 51% interest in the Aquilon project as its commitment in Aquilon would have reached over 4,8M$. (see press release dated 12/19/2022).

About the Aquilon Project

The Aquilon gold project consists of 140 mineral claims covering an area of 68 km². It is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 10 km south of the Laforge-1 hydroelectric power station and is easily accessible by all-season roads. To date, 32 gold showings have been discovered on the project. Some drill intercepts from the Aquilon project are among the highest grades obtained in Quebec, including 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m (Lingo showing), 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m (Moman showing), and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Fleur-de-Lys showing) (ref. press releases of 26/06/2008 and 19/01/2011). Additional information is available on the recently updated Aquilon webpage at sirios.com/en/aquilon.

Roger Moar, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Quebec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR at www. sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

