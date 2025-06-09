Anzeige
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 09:59
1,380 Euro
+0,73 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3701,53011:52
Dow Jones News
09.06.2025 18:51 Uhr
301 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jun-2025 / 17:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 June 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               9 June 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      93,512 
Highest price paid per share:         119.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.20p 
                        118.8450p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,799,480 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,799,480) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
                               118.8450p 
LSE      93,512

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
634              119.00          08:46:07         00339859129TRLO1     XLON 
83               118.60          08:56:44         00339866398TRLO1     XLON 
586              118.60          08:56:44         00339866399TRLO1     XLON 
300              118.20          09:14:01         00339878549TRLO1     XLON 
545              118.20          09:18:49         00339881695TRLO1     XLON 
6               118.20          09:30:16         00339890211TRLO1     XLON 
62               118.20          09:30:16         00339890212TRLO1     XLON 
100              118.40          09:32:09         00339891595TRLO1     XLON 
71               118.20          09:39:05         00339896327TRLO1     XLON 
4               118.20          09:39:05         00339896328TRLO1     XLON 
21               118.40          09:41:08         00339897927TRLO1     XLON 
200              118.40          09:46:29         00339901827TRLO1     XLON 
200              118.60          10:00:56         00339912581TRLO1     XLON 
666              118.40          10:22:00         00339929305TRLO1     XLON 
635              118.40          10:23:18         00339930456TRLO1     XLON 
62               118.20          10:25:55         00339932882TRLO1     XLON 
96               118.20          10:26:58         00339933889TRLO1     XLON 
5               118.20          10:26:58         00339933890TRLO1     XLON 
170              118.20          10:28:12         00339934798TRLO1     XLON 
9               118.20          10:28:12         00339934799TRLO1     XLON 
244              119.20          11:16:36         00339964540TRLO1     XLON 
110              119.00          11:18:37         00339964593TRLO1     XLON 
6               119.00          11:18:37         00339964594TRLO1     XLON 
62               119.00          12:01:58         00339966365TRLO1     XLON 
562              119.20          12:10:03         00339966910TRLO1     XLON 
635              119.40          12:16:32         00339967131TRLO1     XLON 
93               119.20          12:16:32         00339967132TRLO1     XLON 
5               119.20          12:16:32         00339967133TRLO1     XLON 
663              119.20          12:31:37         00339967596TRLO1     XLON 
635              118.80          12:31:37         00339967597TRLO1     XLON 
13               118.80          12:31:37         00339967598TRLO1     XLON 
635              118.60          12:31:42         00339967603TRLO1     XLON 
13               118.60          12:31:42         00339967604TRLO1     XLON 
667              118.40          12:31:44         00339967605TRLO1     XLON 
641              118.60          12:32:25         00339967616TRLO1     XLON 
648              118.80          12:32:54         00339967627TRLO1     XLON 
267              118.80          12:32:54         00339967628TRLO1     XLON 
262              118.80          12:32:54         00339967629TRLO1     XLON 
256              118.80          12:32:54         00339967630TRLO1     XLON 
209              119.00          12:32:56         00339967637TRLO1     XLON 
1094              119.00          12:33:16         00339967640TRLO1     XLON 
231              119.00          12:33:16         00339967641TRLO1     XLON 
268              119.00          12:33:16         00339967642TRLO1     XLON 
265              119.00          12:33:16         00339967643TRLO1     XLON 
1195              119.00          12:33:16         00339967644TRLO1     XLON 
210              118.80          12:33:16         00339967646TRLO1     XLON 
454              118.80          12:33:16         00339967647TRLO1     XLON 
454              118.60          12:33:17         00339967648TRLO1     XLON 
210              118.60          12:33:17         00339967649TRLO1     XLON 
647              118.80          12:33:22         00339967654TRLO1     XLON 
249              119.00          12:33:27         00339967663TRLO1     XLON 
234              119.00          12:33:27         00339967664TRLO1     XLON 
269              119.00          12:33:27         00339967665TRLO1     XLON 
646              118.80          12:33:27         00339967666TRLO1     XLON 
224              119.00          12:33:27         00339967667TRLO1     XLON 
2561              119.00          12:33:27         00339967668TRLO1     XLON 
646              118.80          12:33:27         00339967669TRLO1     XLON 
233              119.00          12:35:49         00339967735TRLO1     XLON 
262              119.00          12:35:49         00339967736TRLO1     XLON 
241              119.00          12:35:49         00339967737TRLO1     XLON 
1294              118.80          12:35:49         00339967738TRLO1     XLON 
117              118.80          12:36:03         00339967762TRLO1     XLON 
1200              118.80          12:36:03         00339967763TRLO1     XLON 
50000             119.00          12:36:18         00339967769TRLO1     XLON 
1243              118.80          12:36:49         00339967784TRLO1     XLON 
1317              118.60          12:36:49         00339967785TRLO1     XLON 
1330              118.40          13:15:23         00339968954TRLO1     XLON 
664              118.40          13:15:23         00339968955TRLO1     XLON 
664              118.40          13:15:23         00339968956TRLO1     XLON 
665              118.40          13:15:23         00339968957TRLO1     XLON 
665              118.40          13:15:23         00339968958TRLO1     XLON 
627              118.60          13:20:52         00339969331TRLO1     XLON 
900              118.60          13:36:22         00339970024TRLO1     XLON 
200              118.60          13:45:51         00339970409TRLO1     XLON 
600              118.60          13:52:53         00339970558TRLO1     XLON 
500              118.60          14:09:11         00339971249TRLO1     XLON 
1315              118.40          14:35:20         00339972161TRLO1     XLON 
1335              118.40          14:35:20         00339972162TRLO1     XLON 
1335              118.20          14:35:24         00339972165TRLO1     XLON 
1977              118.40          14:45:13         00339972622TRLO1     XLON 
107              118.20          15:02:27         00339973499TRLO1     XLON 
178              118.20          15:02:27         00339973500TRLO1     XLON 
52               118.20          15:02:27         00339973501TRLO1     XLON 
57               118.20          15:02:27         00339973502TRLO1     XLON 
507              118.20          15:04:02         00339973543TRLO1     XLON 
26               118.20          15:04:02         00339973544TRLO1     XLON 
426              118.20          15:16:55         00339974150TRLO1     XLON 
677              118.20          15:16:55         00339974151TRLO1     XLON 
165              118.60          15:32:42         00339975217TRLO1     XLON 
131              118.40          15:32:50         00339975224TRLO1     XLON 
191              118.40          16:01:15         00339976797TRLO1     XLON 
10               118.40          16:01:15         00339976798TRLO1     XLON 
10               118.60          16:04:13         00339976940TRLO1     XLON 
6               119.00          16:17:34         00339977576TRLO1     XLON 
1347              119.00          16:17:54         00339977610TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392184 
EQS News ID:  2152678 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2152678&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2025 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
