Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jun-2025 / 17:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 93,512 Highest price paid per share: 119.40p Lowest price paid per share: 118.20p 118.8450p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,799,480 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,799,480) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 118.8450p LSE 93,512

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 634 119.00 08:46:07 00339859129TRLO1 XLON 83 118.60 08:56:44 00339866398TRLO1 XLON 586 118.60 08:56:44 00339866399TRLO1 XLON 300 118.20 09:14:01 00339878549TRLO1 XLON 545 118.20 09:18:49 00339881695TRLO1 XLON 6 118.20 09:30:16 00339890211TRLO1 XLON 62 118.20 09:30:16 00339890212TRLO1 XLON 100 118.40 09:32:09 00339891595TRLO1 XLON 71 118.20 09:39:05 00339896327TRLO1 XLON 4 118.20 09:39:05 00339896328TRLO1 XLON 21 118.40 09:41:08 00339897927TRLO1 XLON 200 118.40 09:46:29 00339901827TRLO1 XLON 200 118.60 10:00:56 00339912581TRLO1 XLON 666 118.40 10:22:00 00339929305TRLO1 XLON 635 118.40 10:23:18 00339930456TRLO1 XLON 62 118.20 10:25:55 00339932882TRLO1 XLON 96 118.20 10:26:58 00339933889TRLO1 XLON 5 118.20 10:26:58 00339933890TRLO1 XLON 170 118.20 10:28:12 00339934798TRLO1 XLON 9 118.20 10:28:12 00339934799TRLO1 XLON 244 119.20 11:16:36 00339964540TRLO1 XLON 110 119.00 11:18:37 00339964593TRLO1 XLON 6 119.00 11:18:37 00339964594TRLO1 XLON 62 119.00 12:01:58 00339966365TRLO1 XLON 562 119.20 12:10:03 00339966910TRLO1 XLON 635 119.40 12:16:32 00339967131TRLO1 XLON 93 119.20 12:16:32 00339967132TRLO1 XLON 5 119.20 12:16:32 00339967133TRLO1 XLON 663 119.20 12:31:37 00339967596TRLO1 XLON 635 118.80 12:31:37 00339967597TRLO1 XLON 13 118.80 12:31:37 00339967598TRLO1 XLON 635 118.60 12:31:42 00339967603TRLO1 XLON 13 118.60 12:31:42 00339967604TRLO1 XLON 667 118.40 12:31:44 00339967605TRLO1 XLON 641 118.60 12:32:25 00339967616TRLO1 XLON 648 118.80 12:32:54 00339967627TRLO1 XLON 267 118.80 12:32:54 00339967628TRLO1 XLON 262 118.80 12:32:54 00339967629TRLO1 XLON 256 118.80 12:32:54 00339967630TRLO1 XLON 209 119.00 12:32:56 00339967637TRLO1 XLON 1094 119.00 12:33:16 00339967640TRLO1 XLON 231 119.00 12:33:16 00339967641TRLO1 XLON 268 119.00 12:33:16 00339967642TRLO1 XLON 265 119.00 12:33:16 00339967643TRLO1 XLON 1195 119.00 12:33:16 00339967644TRLO1 XLON 210 118.80 12:33:16 00339967646TRLO1 XLON 454 118.80 12:33:16 00339967647TRLO1 XLON 454 118.60 12:33:17 00339967648TRLO1 XLON 210 118.60 12:33:17 00339967649TRLO1 XLON 647 118.80 12:33:22 00339967654TRLO1 XLON 249 119.00 12:33:27 00339967663TRLO1 XLON 234 119.00 12:33:27 00339967664TRLO1 XLON 269 119.00 12:33:27 00339967665TRLO1 XLON 646 118.80 12:33:27 00339967666TRLO1 XLON 224 119.00 12:33:27 00339967667TRLO1 XLON 2561 119.00 12:33:27 00339967668TRLO1 XLON 646 118.80 12:33:27 00339967669TRLO1 XLON 233 119.00 12:35:49 00339967735TRLO1 XLON 262 119.00 12:35:49 00339967736TRLO1 XLON 241 119.00 12:35:49 00339967737TRLO1 XLON 1294 118.80 12:35:49 00339967738TRLO1 XLON 117 118.80 12:36:03 00339967762TRLO1 XLON 1200 118.80 12:36:03 00339967763TRLO1 XLON 50000 119.00 12:36:18 00339967769TRLO1 XLON 1243 118.80 12:36:49 00339967784TRLO1 XLON 1317 118.60 12:36:49 00339967785TRLO1 XLON 1330 118.40 13:15:23 00339968954TRLO1 XLON 664 118.40 13:15:23 00339968955TRLO1 XLON 664 118.40 13:15:23 00339968956TRLO1 XLON 665 118.40 13:15:23 00339968957TRLO1 XLON 665 118.40 13:15:23 00339968958TRLO1 XLON 627 118.60 13:20:52 00339969331TRLO1 XLON 900 118.60 13:36:22 00339970024TRLO1 XLON 200 118.60 13:45:51 00339970409TRLO1 XLON 600 118.60 13:52:53 00339970558TRLO1 XLON 500 118.60 14:09:11 00339971249TRLO1 XLON 1315 118.40 14:35:20 00339972161TRLO1 XLON 1335 118.40 14:35:20 00339972162TRLO1 XLON 1335 118.20 14:35:24 00339972165TRLO1 XLON 1977 118.40 14:45:13 00339972622TRLO1 XLON 107 118.20 15:02:27 00339973499TRLO1 XLON 178 118.20 15:02:27 00339973500TRLO1 XLON 52 118.20 15:02:27 00339973501TRLO1 XLON 57 118.20 15:02:27 00339973502TRLO1 XLON 507 118.20 15:04:02 00339973543TRLO1 XLON 26 118.20 15:04:02 00339973544TRLO1 XLON 426 118.20 15:16:55 00339974150TRLO1 XLON 677 118.20 15:16:55 00339974151TRLO1 XLON 165 118.60 15:32:42 00339975217TRLO1 XLON 131 118.40 15:32:50 00339975224TRLO1 XLON 191 118.40 16:01:15 00339976797TRLO1 XLON 10 118.40 16:01:15 00339976798TRLO1 XLON 10 118.60 16:04:13 00339976940TRLO1 XLON 6 119.00 16:17:34 00339977576TRLO1 XLON 1347 119.00 16:17:54 00339977610TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

