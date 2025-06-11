Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Health, Inc. Introduces "Talk to a Nurse" 24/7 Service on AffordableTelehealthplan.com

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Silver Scott Health, Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS), today announced the upcoming launch of its "Talk to a Nurse" feature on AffordableTelehealthplan.com. This new service will provide subscribers with unlimited 24/7 access to licensed nurses for health consultations, offering an affordable and convenient option for immediate health guidance and support.

Recognizing the increasing demand for accessible and proactive healthcare solutions, Silver Scott Health, Inc. designed the "Talk to a Nurse" program to empower individuals with timely and professional medical advice. For a low monthly subscription fee, users will have the ability to connect with a qualified nurse as often as needed, with each call limited to a maximum of 15 minutes. This model ensures consistent access to care for ongoing health questions and concerns.

For those requiring less frequent interaction, the platform will also offer a pay-per-call option: a 10-minute consultation for $15 or a 15-minute consultation for $20. This flexibility caters to a wide range of user needs, from individuals seeking regular health coaching to those with a one-time question.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Health, Inc., stated, "The introduction of our 'Talk to a Nurse' service marks another significant step in our mission to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone. We understand that many health concerns can be addressed effectively and efficiently by a qualified nurse, without the need for a full physician visit. This new feature will provide immense value to our users, offering peace of mind and immediate guidance, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

The "Talk to a Nurse" service will complement AffordableTelehealthplan.com's existing suite of features, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive and user-friendly telehealth platform. The service is expected to launch in Q3 2025.

Key features of the "Talk to a Nurse" service include:

24/7 Access: Connect with a registered nurse anytime, day or night.

Unlimited Consultations (Subscription): Subscribers can call as often as needed for a low monthly fee.

15-Minute Call Limit: Efficient and focused consultations.

Flexible Pay-Per-Call Option: $15 for 10 minutes or $20 for 15 minutes for one-time users.

Expert Guidance: Access to qualified and experienced registered nurses.

Convenience: Receive health advice from the comfort of your home or on the go.

About Silver Scott Health, Inc.:

Silver Scott Health, Inc., a division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS), is dedicated to leveraging technology to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability. Through its flagship platform, AffordableTelehealthplan.com, the company provides innovative solutions that empower individuals and families to take control of their health and well-being.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.:

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified fintech, blockchain and health-tech company. The company is committed to identifying and developing innovative solutions that address market needs and create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the successful implementation and market acceptance of the "Talk to a Nurse" feature, user adoption rates, the ability to maintain a sufficient network of qualified nurses, and other factors detailed in Silver Scott Mines, Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Silver Scott Mines, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/silver-scott-health-inc.-introduces-%22talk-to-a-nurse%22-24%2f7-service-on-1038343