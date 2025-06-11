BlackBerry to hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2025

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) virtually, on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 am ET. The AGM, including the live audio webcast and voting platform, can be accessed at web.lumiconnect.com/432-058-297 .

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the AGM. Non-registered or beneficial shareholders who wish to vote at the AGM must appoint themselves as proxyholder by delivering a form of proxy and registering online at http://www.computershare.com/BlackBerry with Computershare Investor Services before 10:00 am ET, June 23, 2025.

If you are not a registered shareholder with a control number or you have not appointed yourself a proxy ahead of the meeting, you will not be able to vote. However, you can still join the meeting as a guest.

For more information, including a user guide with additional details on how to join the AGM, whether you are a registered shareholder, a non-registered shareholder, a beneficial shareholder, or a guest, visit BlackBerry.com/Investors/UserGuide.

A replay of the AGM will be available at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-hold-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-on-june-25-2025-1038139