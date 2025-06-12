Aquaporin A/S: Aquaporin appoints Chief Executive Officer

Company announcement

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aquaporin A/S ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ulrik Lund Jakobsen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Aquaporin A/S. The appointment is the result of a comprehensive search process in connection with Matt Boczkowski's decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer in order to relocate to North America with his family, as announced in company announcement no. 4/2025 on April 1, 2025.

Ulrik Lund Jakobsen brings more than 20 years of leadership skills combined with experience from the technology and process engineering sectors, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of GEA Powder & Thermal Separation Technologies, a business unit within GEA Group. His extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as Aquaporin continues to accelerate growth and increase order traction. Ulrik Lund Jakobsen resides in Denmark and holds a Master in Dairy Science and Technology from the University of Copenhagen. His already strong background is further complemented with business program education from Copenhagen Business School, London Business School, and the International Institute for Management Development.

Niels Heering, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "With extensive leadership experience in large international businesses within the technology sector, Ulrik Lund Jakobsen brings the strategic insight and forward-looking approach required to guide Aquaporin into its next phase of accelerated growth and profitability. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding our customer base and increasing the number of repeat orders - thereby diversifying our revenue streams and strengthening our market position. We are confident that his expertise and vision will deliver tangible results for Aquaporin and its stakeholders. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Matt Boczkowski for his contributions over the past years. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."

Ulrik Lund Jakobsen commented: "I am honored to join Aquaporin at this important stage of its development. With significant market opportunities and a clear path to commercialization, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate sales and broaden its commercial reach. I look forward to working alongside Aquaporin's talented team and Board of Directors to scale the business and realize its full market potential."

Ulrik Lund Jakobsen will join the company immediately and assume the role of Chief Executive Officer as of July 1, 2025, succeeding Matt Boczkowski. To ensure a smooth and seamless transition of responsibilities, Matt Boczkowski will remain available to the Company until the end of July 2025, working closely with Ulrik Lund Jakobsen during this period.

About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

Forward-looking statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this company announcement includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this company announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, and other important factors include, among others: limited experience in commercialization of the Company's products, failure to successfully implement strategies, dependence on third parties for manufacturing certain product components and the supply of certain raw materials, manufacturing disruptions, strategic collaboration, protection of the Company's intellectual property rights and other risks disclosed in Aquaporin's annual reports and company announcements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this report by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this company announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Aquaporin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

