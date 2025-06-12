Anzeige
WKN: A2P71U | ISIN: NL0015436031 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CV
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 16:04
4,760 Euro
+33,48 % +1,194
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CUREVAC NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUREVAC NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7784,78216:05
4,7684,80416:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREATIVE GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY
CREATIVE GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREATIVE GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED1,215+31,65 %
CUREVAC NV4,760+33,48 %
JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES INC1,500-24,24 %
LIMINATUS PHARMA INC12,700+12,09 %
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP29,000-12,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.