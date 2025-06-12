

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (CGTL) is up over 54% at $1.43. Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is up over 33% at $14.82. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is up over 30% at $5.32. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (KLTO) is up over 19% at $1.73. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 18% at $6.47. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 16% at $1.21. LQR House Inc. (YHC) is up over 14% at $1.53. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is up over 12% at $18.42. Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is up over 8% at $2.03. Sagtec Global Limited (SAGT) is up over 5% at $2.60.



In the Red



Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) is down over 26% at $1.46. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is down over 21% at $29.70. Distoken Acquisition Corporation (DIST) is down over 20% at $15.73. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is down over 18% at $3.50. INNEOVA Holdings Limited (INEO) is down over 16% at $1.49. GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 15% at $24.02. Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) is down over 14% at $51.09. 707 Cayman Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (JEM) is down over 13% at $5.98. Castellum, Inc. (CTM) is down over 13% at $1.18. Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) is down over 9% at $45.50.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News